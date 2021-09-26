Volcano continues to erupt in La Palma; airport is reopened | World

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, was reopened this Sunday (26), after being closed on Saturday (25), due to the accumulation of ash on the runways, caused by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

The Spanish airport administrator, Aena, said the airport was back in operation after cleaning the ashes carried out overnight. Although, the volcano continues to release lava and ash clouds over the region.. See the video above.

Aena’s advice is for travelers to contact their airline before going to the airport. According to the Reuters news agency, many flights remain cancelled.

The closure has caused long lines at the port of Santa Cruz de La Palma, with many people trying to travel by ferry to neighboring islands, mainly to Tenerife.

1 of 1 Screenshot of drone footage shows lava flowing after volcano eruption in La Palma this Sunday (26) — Photo: Reuters Screenshot of drone footage shows lava flowing after volcano eruption in La Palma this Sunday (26) — Photo: Reuters

The closing of the airport coincided with the appearance of new lava flows, the collapse of part of the cone and the intensification of the volcano’s activity.

This Sunday, there are two active lava flows, one fast to the north and one slower to the south, experts said. The volcano erupted a week ago.

The Canary Islands authorities confirmed that there is no record of injuries or deaths after this new eruption. The biggest danger at the moment is the damage to food crops in the region.

According to the latest data from Copernicus, the European geospatial measurement system, the lava has already destroyed 461 properties, that is, another 41 in 24 hours – and covered around 212 hectares of the island.