Volcano eruption in Canary Islands impedes flights, but airport reopens

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma it reopened on Sunday (26), but flights remained canceled as the volcano continued to spew lava and emit clouds of ash over the area a week after the first eruption.

Reuters drone footage showed a rapid river of red-hot lava flowing down the slopes of the crater, passing close to houses, and swaths of earth and buildings engulfed by a black mass of older, slower lava.

Spanish airport operator Aena said the airport was reopened after teams cleared the ashes from the runway. But Binter, the Canary Islands airline, said it will keep flights canceled today because of flight conditions.

“The ash cloud from the volcanic eruption makes it necessary to maintain the temporary suspension of flights to La Palma. The flights scheduled for today were cancelled,” he said in a statement. “The stoppage will continue until conditions improve and allow flying, ensuring safety.”

Spanish media reported that all flights will remain canceled on Sunday.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which began to erupt last Sunday, entered a new explosive phase on Friday (24), experts said. The National Institute of Geography and Mining said on Saturday (25) that its drones showed that the volcano’s cone had ruptured.

The eruption has destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people since it began on 19 September.

Travelers faced canceled flights on Saturday, and many filed into long lines at the port in hopes of getting a boat off the island.

On Sunday, ferry operator Fred Olsen Express said it would add an extra round trip between La Palma and Tenerife from Monday to Wednesday.

“Fred Olsen Express will increase connections to continue meeting the transport demand generated by the power situation caused by the volcanic eruption,” it said in a statement.

Some people evacuated from towns near the volcano were allowed to return to their homes to collect their belongings, authorities said Saturday night.

La Palma, with a population of over 83,000 inhabitants, is part of an archipelago that constitutes the Canary Islands.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the volcano’s eruption, but around 15% of the economically crucial banana crop in the region could be at risk, potentially affecting thousands of jobs.