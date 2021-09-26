Volkswagen employees in Taubaté go on vacation for lack of chips

The shortage of semiconductors is hampering the manufacture of a number of electronics and automobiles around the world. The problem directly affects car manufacturers.

In Brazil, the Volkswagen announced this Sunday (26) that it will decree collective vacations for around 800 workers (which correspond to one shift at the factory) at the Taubaté unit, in the interior of São Paulo, as of Monday (27). The break will last for ten days.

According to the company, in a statement published on the website of the Metallurgists Union of Taubaté and Region (Sindimetau), “the measure will be applied once again due to the lack of components, mainly semiconductors, which has been suffering fluctuations in supply and hindering the world production of vehicles”.

This is the sixth vacation period at Volkswagen Taubaté in 2021 alone. The Gol and Voyage models are produced there.

Volks is not the first automaker to stop manufacturing vehicles in the country.

Toyota, for example, which produces the Corolla sedan in Indaiatuba, recently announced that vehicle production will be suspended between October 13 and 22, a period in which employees will also go on collective vacations, caused by the lack of semiconductors.

According to a KPMG survey released in June this year, the lack of chips could cause the auto industry to lose $100 billion. The consultancy suggests that companies in the sector need to “urgently reassess their business model if they want to avoid problems with the supply of semiconductors”.

Together, the automakers account for 10 percent of global semiconductor sales, but despite their small market share, they recorded about 80 percent of the $125 billion in losses caused by lack of needed components. With reduced vehicle production, profit also declined.

In February, Ford said it could lose 10% to 20% of its production forecast for the first half — and 50% in the second half — due to the lack of chips. General Motors could lose $2 billion in profit in 2021 and Stellantis lost 11% of its planned cars for the first half.