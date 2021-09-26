Want to lose weight faster? See Foods You Should Replace

In the process of weight loss, it is necessary to remember that haste can be the enemy of perfection. Losing weight sustainably and healthily is not something that happens overnight. After all, hardly anyone gets fat in a few weeks, right?

Accumulating pounds, most of the time, is a consequence of poor diet and sedentary lifestyle. And to lose them, the reasoning is similar, but the opposite. Therefore, it is important to invest in regular physical activities and good nutrition.

To have healthy nutrition that contributes to weight loss, it is not necessary to bet on fancy, aggressive and/or miraculous diets. On the contrary, the idea is to consume natural foods that, in addition to contributing to weight loss, will improve health and quality of life as a whole.

See in the gallery foods that help to increase immunity:

1 salmon Salmon is rich in omega 3Pixabay sunflower seed Sunflower seeds as well as chestnuts are rich in selenium.stock chestnuts Nuts are also a source of zinc, which contributes to the functioning of the immune system.iStock 02_lemon burn The vitamin C present in citrus fruits such as lemon, orange and mandarin also strengthens the immune system.Nery Montenegro – Unsplash 1 peanut butter Olive oil and sunflower oil are sources of vitamin E, also important for immunityPixabay 1 sweet potato Sweet potatoes are also on the list of foods that promote immunity, as they are rich in vitamin A.Unsplash 0

According to nutritionist Edvânia Soares, some simple changes in the diet already represent the path to a healthier life and increase the chances of losing weight.

According to the nutritionist, preferring olive oil to oil, for example, is a good option, as it has monounsaturated fats that prevent the formation of fatty plaques in the arterial tissue, in addition to being a powerful antioxidant. Soy oil goes through several processes until it is industrialized: the process makes it poorer in nutrients and richer in saturated fat.

See the full report with other tips on food exchange on SportLife, partner portal of metropolises.