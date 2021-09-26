Was Ronaldo angry? Coach explains why Bruno Fernandes, and not Cristiano, took a penalty against Aston Villa

the technician of the Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, explained and defended his option of having let midfielder Bruno Fernandes take the penalty instead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the final minutes of the 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa, this Saturday, by Premier League.

In the hit, Fernandes isolated over the goal, preventing the red devils come out with at least one point at Old Trafford. The setback also meant that Solskjaer’s team has now lost three of their last four games.

CR7 was also close to the penalty mark when referee Mike Dean called the penalty, but Bruno caught the ball and called the responsibility. The midfielder hit very badly and lost a free kick for the 2nd time in 23 attempts by the Manchester giant.

“Football is like that,” Solskjaer said at his post-match press conference.

“He (Bruno) will take on this responsibility for club or selection in every game, but sometimes things don’t go right. It’s a fine line between heaven and hell,” he mused.

The United commander also denied that Cristiano was unhappy about not taking the penalty.

“Of course that will be the headline. But we have to remember that Bruno is an excellent penalty taker, besides, of course, the fact that Ronaldo is probably the player with the highest number of penalty goals in the world,” he compared.

“Unfortunately, we missed an opportunity to gain a point. You (journalists) will now formulate hypotheses according to the players’ reactions. But you must remember that Bruno is a great batsman, and I’m sure you would bet your mortgages on him.” challenged.