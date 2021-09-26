we tested the best configuration to play on mobile

Pokémon UNITE is already a hit on the Nintendo Switch and has finally made it to the mobile world, recently released for Android and iOS phones.

On mobile devices, the settings are slightly different from Switch. With a fine adjustment, they can be much more accurate and responsive. Believe me: it will be a big help in ranked matches. See how to change:

Graphics Quality to taste

Graphics configuration will depend on the power of your cell phone. We recommend fetching more frames per second than visual fidelity. If necessary, lower the graphics quality to have the game always running responsively and fluidly.

Open training mode and test the options to find which one is best for your device.

Frame Rate: High

Pokémon UNITE: Graphics/Frames Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

As the menu is all in English, some settings can be difficult to understand for those who don’t speak the language. Frame Rate is a fine example. This is the setting of frames per second that will be displayed on your phone screen. The bigger the game is, the more fluid the game is and the quicker the responsiveness of the controls.

By default, the game suggests leaving it at “low” to consume less cell phone battery. If you’re away from an outlet or low on battery power, you can maintain this pattern. However, for best performance, set it to “high”.

Vibrate Function: Off

Pokémon UNITE: Vibrate Function Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

The vibe is nice for immersing yourself in the middle of battles, but it’s more for controls. Playing on the cell phone screen, it can get in the way and make you miss the commands when the animal picks up. Besides, it always uses up a little bit of battery. Leave it off.

Opponent Lock-On Priority: Value

This option is to define who your attacks will automatically focus on when launched. There are three alternatives:

who has less life by percentage;

who has less life for absolute value;

whoever is closest.

Depending on the Pokémon you use, you can even give this option a variation, but in general, the ideal is to leave it at “Value”, which focuses on those who have less health for absolute value.

This means attacking whoever is closest to dying for real life value. For example, attacking those who only have 20 points and not those who still have 30.

If the adjustment is by percentage of health, you might end up attacking a Snorlax with 10% health (which is still a lot) instead of a Pikachu with only 12 points. In practice, Snorlax will take longer to die and, in the meantime, your team will continue to take damage from Pikachu.

Attack Controls: Advanced

Pokémon UNITE: Attack Controls Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

On the Controls tab, there are a few things that we can change to get a better result. As in the Switch version, there are two attack control modes: standard (Default) and advanced (Advanced).

The default lets the machine choose who your Pokemon will attack during combat. This can cause some problems, like failing to attack an opponent to attack one of the wild Pokémon (those we kill to collect Poké Balls).

Advanced controls add a second, smaller button that lets you specifically attack wild Pokémon. When you hit the attack button, it will always prioritize an enemy controlled by the opponent (if there are any nearby).

If you’re fighting him to see who takes out a wild Pokémon (like a Rotom), you can use the smaller button to focus on the last attack and get the buff, for example.

Automatic Basic Attacks: Off

Pokémon UNITE: Automatic Attack Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

By default, in Pokémon UNITE the basic attack option is automatic. This means you won’t have to keep clicking the attack button to hit a nearby Pokemon. However, there is a very big disadvantage to this option: when you are in the hidden bushes, your Pokemon will attack at the first opportunity, ruining your disguise.

To be more efficient in matches, leave this option turned off and always click the button when you need to attack.

Canceling Move: Slide Away

Pokémon UNITE: Move Canceling Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

It is possible to cancel a special attack before releasing it. By default, the game leaves the “Slide to Icon” option enabled, which requires dragging your finger to a fixed red “X” icon. We recommend the “Slide Away” option, which allows you to just drag your finger to an ‘X’ that changes in the direction you want and is much closer to the attack buttons, making the process faster.

Move Panel Sensitivity: High

When you’re targeting a special attack, you can rotate it up to 360 degrees. Move Panel Sensivity is the option that regulates the speed of the attack’s cursor/aim. We recommend leaving the sensitivity at maximum, allowing for faster movements.

Aim Follows Movement Direction and Aim Snap Nearby Targets: On

Pokémon UNITE: Move Aim Snaps Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

We recommend leaving the last two auto-aim settings turned on. “Move Aim Follows Movement” will allow the crosshairs to follow the direction your Pokemon is going, facilitating various moves, including running or jumping up on opponents.

“Move Aim Snap Nearby Targets” makes the crosshair automatically follow the nearest enemy. If you feel that this option is making it difficult for you to fully control your actions in battle, turn it off. However, from our tests, both on the Nintendo Switch and cellphones, it helps more than it hinders. We recommend leaving it on.

Other settings

The other options are more personal and to your liking. In general, we recommend leaving them as the default. Group chat, for example, is useful for communicating and listening to your teammates. If you notice that the environment is toxic or disrupting your concentration, turn it off without fear.

Otherwise, the ideal is to go testing to find your favorite settings and play comfortably.

