what is and what are the risks of the procedure that left supermodel Linda Evangelista ‘disfigured’







Linda Evangelista, seen here in 2015 before undergoing her PAH procedure, has not appeared in public since and claims to be “unrecognizable” Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Canadian Linda Evangelista, one of the most famous supermodels of the 1990s, announced this week that for the past five years she has become a “recluse” due to a complication during an aesthetic treatment that has left her, in her words, “permanently disfigured”.

“I developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH, a risk I didn’t know about before undergoing the procedures,” she said Wednesday in a post on her personal Instagram account.

On the same social network, Evangelista also revealed that she is going to sue the company that carried out the treatment, an aesthetic slimming procedure called cryolipolysis which, according to her, “did the opposite of what it promised” and left her “unrecognizable”.

Cryolipolysis

Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (also known by the acronym PAH) is a problem that can rarely occur during a cryolipolysis treatment, a procedure Evangelista underwent.

Cryolipolysis is a cosmetic slimming procedure that is part of what is known as body contouring treatments.

This procedure freezes body fat (adipose tissue) in places that are difficult to remove.

For this, very low temperatures are applied to the area to be treated, for a certain period of time.

The objective is to separate the fat from the tissues and eliminate it, without the need for surgery.

According to the promoters of this treatment, a single session destroys between 20% and 25% of the fat cells in the treated area, although the results are only observed over time.





Cryolipolysis freezes body fat as a way to reduce it Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Approved treatment

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency that regulates food and medicine in the United States, considers it a safe procedure, so it approved it, first for use on the hips, in 2008, and then on the abdomen, in 2011.

However, a very small group of people—especially men—has suffered an adverse reaction after undergoing this treatment.

As with Evangelista five years ago, these people develop paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, which causes fat cells to swell rather than shrink, forming a hardened area of ​​localized fat.

This rare complication can appear between eight and 24 weeks after the procedure and occurs in the area where cryolipolysis was performed.

Researches

It is not yet known why some people develop PAH after undergoing treatment with cryolipolysis.

A study published in 2014 in the scientific journal JAMA Dermatology, of the American Medical Association (AMA), revealed that the chances of this happening are very low: only 0.0051%.

The survey also highlighted that “no risk factors were identified”, particularly among those who suffer from it, although “it seems to be more common in male patients undergoing cryolipolysis”.

“At the moment, there is no evidence of spontaneous resolution,” added the authors.

However, a later study, published in 2018, concluded that PAH “may be more common than previously thought”.

This work, published in the journal “Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery” of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS, its acronym in English), estimated a higher incidence of 0.025%.





Men are at increased risk of PAH after cryolipolysis treatment. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

“According to data from the manufacturer of the cryolipolysis equipment, it is estimated that PAH occurs in 1 in every 4 thousand treatment cycles”, he explained.

“People think that non-surgical interventions are safer, but that’s not how it is,” Professor Ash Mosahebi, plastic surgeon and member of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, tells the BBC.

According to Mosahebi, all procedures present risks.

The study published in 2018 stated that “PAH can be successfully treated with liposuction.”

However, in his message, Evangelista said he had gone through “two painful and corrective surgeries that didn’t work.”

Physical and psychological effects

In her Instagram post, the 56-year-old former model revealed with absolute honesty the impact paradoxical adipose hyperplasia had on her life.

Evangelista said she was without work, “while my colleagues’ careers prospered.”





Dane Helena Christensen and several of the supermodels who worked with Evangelista sent messages of support Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

And it revealed the psychological damage that left her feeling “unrecognizable”.

“HAP not only destroyed my livelihood, it threw me into a cycle of depression and deep sadness, and it destroyed my self-esteem,” he confessed.

Some of the supermodels who became famous alongside her in the 1990s responded to her post with messages of support.

“Beautiful, her strength and true essence are always recognizable and iconic! Bravo!”, wrote American Cindy Crawford.

“You are loved,” added Christy Turlington, also an American.

The longest message was dedicated to her by Danish supermodel Helena Christensen, who congratulated her on her “immense courage and strength” in speaking out about her problem.

“I can honestly say that I started to cry reading this. Not only because I knew in my heart that you were somehow going through something deeply personal and disturbing, but also because I thought about all the scars life leaves on everyone. us, whether physical or emotional and how long we suffer mostly in silence and alone.”

“It’s so important and beautiful when someone comes out of the shadows and it’s brutally honest and real. Thank you for being beautiful inside and out,” wrote Christensen.