What to do with the CPF negative at the SPC, SCPC and Serasa?

The most unpleasant situation is having a dirty name in the square, as they say in slang. In addition to the embarrassment, the consumer is limited to obtain financing and even open a booklet in a store. The negative consumer is the one who has not paid an outstanding debt.

In this way, credit protection agencies detect this pending issue and bind a restriction to your CPF. Data released by the Credit Protection Service (SPC) showed that 43% of the indebted in the country do not know exactly how much they owe.

Therefore, in this reading, we have gathered the main information about how being indebted can affect your financial life and what can be done to change this situation. After all, being negative means having a defaulting profile, which is pretty bad.

Negative name and having CPF restriction are the same thing?

Yes, being restricted in the CPF and having the name negative is the same thing. This is because, in both cases, it means that you have not paid any debt that is in your name and this action was registered by the credit protection agencies.

In Brazil, the main credit agencies are the SPC, SCPC and Serasa, which are responsible for this information. Therefore, there are some actions that can be taken into consideration so that your CPF does not fall on the default list. Among them, we can highlight:

Pay bills on time;

Keep the data updated in the credit protection agencies;

If possible, pay off debts in advance;

Avoid installment payments.

These are basic measures that can contribute so that your name is always regularized before the credit protection agencies. It is worth noting that all the information taken into account is a sum of your payment history. Therefore, your constant payment and debt habit is taken into account. And that can count for or against yourself.

How do I know if I’m negative?

As mentioned above, the main credit protection bodies are Serasa, SPC and SCPC. The CPF consultation can be done through the websites of these bodies and they are 100% free.

For this, you must choose which agency you want to consult. Afterwards, all you have to do is access the website and register (in cases of access for the first time) or enter a login and password to enter the platform. Once inside the system, just look for the option “Consultation of CPF”.

At Serasa, the company’s database consists of the names of people who have debts with financial institutions. In this case, the records are mostly credit card, overdraft or loans, for example.

At SCPC and SPC Brasil, the databases mainly contain data from accredited retailers. That is, most of the names that are part of this database are of people who bought some good or service, but ended up defaulting.

What are the consequences of being negative?

One of the main consequences is that companies or banks are unlikely to offer good lines of credit, since their debts have not been paid. Thus, due to indebtedness and the drop in the score, negative consumers are unable to:

– Get good lines of credit, such as credit cards and installment plans;

– Make loans, financing and consortia;

– Rent properties;

– Take on vacancies in public examinations in the banking area;

– Continue with already active credit lines;

– Maintain ongoing business partnerships.

Therefore, considering all the consequences of having a dirty name, it is very important that you look for ways to organize your financial life and try to renegotiate your debts as soon as possible in order to get out of default.

How to remove the restriction on my name?

In addition to the negotiations carried out in the credit protection agencies themselves, you can contact the company where the debt is outstanding directly to discuss the payment. Thus, negotiations depend exclusively on the conditions that will be offered by the company and credit agencies do not have autonomy for intervention.

After the complete payment of the debt, companies have about 5 working days to remove their name from the database.

Per: Ana Luzia Rodrigues