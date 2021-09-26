WhatsApp aims to provide cashback in digital payments

The website specializing in WhatsApp, WABetaInfo, released another very curious piece of information. As the news goes, today’s most popular messenger will offer cashback. Well, more than making payments, it will now be possible to receive part of the money paid back.

Read more: WhatsApp for desktop starts to be used by users

Cashback – WhatsApp

The information came from an analysis carried out by WABetaInfo itself. The site had access to the resource still in the testing phase (beta phase).

Right at the beginning of the screen, it is already possible to check the alert message for the news. “Earn cashback on your next payment”, clarifies the newsletter in the messenger.

For now, it is speculated that the cashback service is a way to attract more customers. After all, it is one of the attractions for people to start using WhatsApp Pay. In contrast, Facebook did not go public clarify any point of this new mechanism.

Therefore, it is not known whether access to cashback will be made available to the entire user base or not. In fact, if it wasn’t for WABetaInfo, no information would have been published about this possibility.

WhatsApp Pay

At this point, it should be noted that WhatsApp Pay has not yet found a good audience in Brazil. With the most current data, it is possible to observe that only 7% of users use the payment platform.

In Brazil, one of the direct competitors of WhatsApp Pay is Pix itself. After the implementation of the resource by the Central Bank, the dispute in the sector became difficult.

Thus, offering an advantageous cashback can be a good attraction strategy. Many users will start using WhatsApp Pay as a way to get the promotion.

There is no date or forecast for the resource to reach the market. Tests have yet to report any crashes within the app. However, the beta phase continues and, who knows, the feature will be available sooner than we think.

In the meantime, it’s worth checking out how WhatsApp Pay works and exploring its functions. After all, this is another facility offered by technology nowadays.