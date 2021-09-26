“When he got here”; leader exposes optimism

The young Colombian, who cost more than R$ 20 million, has been little used by the club; the situation has been drawing the attention of the fans

The board of Guild spared no efforts in the last transfer window to reinforce the cast. Seeking alternatives to qualify the group in the fight against relegation in the Brazilian Championship, the Tricolor Gaucho ‘attacked’ the south american market and presentedhighlights, who are still seeking to establish themselves in the team of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

The biggest investment was to take Jaminton Campaz of Deportes Tolima-COL. The 21-year-old Colombian striker cost about BRL 21 million, but has been acting little. Recently, Felipão indicated that the player is very ‘brand new‘ and still need adaptation to the club and to Brazil to win the sequence once and for all.

Grêmio’s vice president of football, Mark Herrmann, went beyond and admitted an error committed by the top management. A few days after disembarking in Porto Alegre, Campaz held his debut, right against the Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil, in the defeat by 4×0. Next, the Colombian was holder against Corinthians and, since then, it has only been in the bench.

“Campaz, we are very optimistic, is a sensational boy. We in the board made a mistake when he arrived here and two days later he went into that bonfire. I didn’t even know the names of the teammates in that game against Flamengo”, said the director, in an interview given to Radio Grenal.

Behind the scenes, the club moves to help Campaz adapt. According to the portal “UOL Esporte”, Grêmio will make available a Portuguese teacher to help Colombians understand the language, a factor pointed out as one of the main ones. This Sunday (26), Tricolor faces Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, and Campaz, once again, should start on the bench.