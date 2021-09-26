when prices will start to fall, according to economists

Inflation has been steadily accelerating since May 2020, reaching almost 10% in 12 months. It eats away at families’ income and reduces their purchasing power, making life more difficult for Brazilians.

Until when will prices continue to rise? Economists heard by UOL they say the prospect is for inflation to slow down, but that depends on a number of factors. Furthermore, even if the predictions come true, that doesn’t mean that people’s day-to-day prices for products and services will fall. The tendency is for them to only go up less or, in the best case scenario, to stabilize at the current level.

The exceptions, economists point out, are products whose prices vary a lot, due to climatic reasons, for example, in the case of perishable foods. They, yes, can get cheaper after climbing and reaching a peak.

But for the vast majority of products and even services, prices only fall when GDP (Gross Domestic Product) shrinks and the economy goes into recession. Then the opposite of inflation happens, deflation.

See below why inflation is accelerating and what experts project for prices.

Why is inflation so high?

The main causes of current inflation are:

Dollar: The rise in the currency makes imported products, inputs used in domestic production and items that have their price defined on the international market, such as fuel, more expensive. The dollar is currently sold above R$ 5.30, but it should be around R$ 4.70 if only the fundamentals of the Brazilian economy were considered, in the accounts of the chief economist at Genial Investimentos, José Márcio Camargo. What makes the dollar go beyond this level are the political uncertainties related to the progress of reforms in Congress and the clashes between President Bolsonaro and the STF (Supreme Court). These problems increase country risk and alienate foreign investors.

Fuels : The high dollar pushes the prices of gasoline, diesel and ethanol. As transport is included in the cost account of all sectors of the economy, the rise in fuels contaminates other prices. In 12 months, they have risen 41.2%.

: The high dollar pushes the prices of gasoline, diesel and ethanol. As transport is included in the cost account of all sectors of the economy, the rise in fuels contaminates other prices. In 12 months, they have risen 41.2%. Energy : The water crisis led the government to activate, since the end of 2020, thermal plants, which are more expensive than hydroelectric plants. Since then, the situation has only gotten worse. As energy also enters the cost list of the vast majority of economic activities, the more expensive electricity bill also accelerates inflation. Electricity increased 21.1% in 12 months in the country.

: The water crisis led the government to activate, since the end of 2020, thermal plants, which are more expensive than hydroelectric plants. Since then, the situation has only gotten worse. As energy also enters the cost list of the vast majority of economic activities, the more expensive electricity bill also accelerates inflation. Electricity increased 21.1% in 12 months in the country. Foods: They were already rising because of the dollar and fuels and were also impacted by frosts, which affected production. On average, food products rose 16.6% in 12 months, but there are items that increased much more, such as soy oil (67.7%), cowpea (40.3%), rice (32, 7%) and meats (30.8%).

Expectation is for inflation to decelerate as of October

Inflation will close this year at 8.35% and end 2022 at 4.1%, according to projections by economists from more than one hundred financial institutions and consultants ascertained by the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin.

For these scenarios to happen, the rate of increase in the dollar, fuel, energy and food needs to be reduced in October.

Economist and specialist in the banking sector Roberto Troster sees room for inflation to start to drop next month, but warns that the market has been making mistakes in the bets

The problem is that controlling inflation is like stopping a car on a hill. The longer you take to hit the brakes, the more difficult it is. The market went down nine of the last twelve times the IPCA was announced. We can still have a peak.

Roberto Troster, from Troster & Associados

In addition, there is a technical issue that helps explain the expectation of a deceleration in inflation accumulated in 12 months, starting in October. High rates of inflation registered at the end of last year are getting out of account as time passes. In October, for example, a monthly inflation of 0.5% enters, replacing a much higher one, of 0.86%, from October 2020, in the accounts of Julia Passabom, an economist at Itaú BBA.

According to her, the peak of inflation will be this month, when it will reach 10.2%. After that, the indicator starts to fall, to 9.8% in October, and so on month after month.

Food, electricity and fuel, while still rising, are slowing down. But this deceleration will be slow, with the IPCA running above 5% until August 2022.

Julia Passabom, from Itaú BBA

Felipe Sichel, from Modalmais bank, says that inflation will start to fall in the first quarter of next year, depending on the slowdown in prices in industry, electricity and services.

Can inflation soar again?

Despite the prevailing expectation in the market for a slowdown from October onwards, economists admit the risk of inflation rising again. Some threats are on the radar:

Energy: If the rains are not enough for a partial recovery of the hydroelectric reservoirs, and the country has to further increase the use of thermal energy, the electricity bill will become even more expensive, pushing up other prices.

The increase in rainfall, which starts in the summer, tends to alleviate the water crisis, taking part of the inflationary pressures, according to André Braz, coordinator of the Ibre/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics Foundation) price indexes Getulio Vargas). But he points out that this is not right.

We have already seen a very dry period, with low levels in the reservoirs in historical terms and, now, the projection is for little rain. So these inflationary pressures may continue until May 2022. We will have an adjustment that will still challenge the budgets of families, especially the most humble and poor.

André Braz, from Ibre/FGV