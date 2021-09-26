Where to get vaccinated in the covid-19 vaccine campaign this Saturday in Curitiba?

The groups that will receive the second anticipated dose of the vaccine to do this Saturday (25), in Curitiba, should be aware of the messages with the vaccination sites indicated by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) by the website or by the Health Already Application. indicated in a personalized way.

People who received the first dose between the 3rd and 24th of July are being summoned to this joint effort of early vaccination. This public had the second dose scheduled between September 27 and October 18, an anticipation of up to 23 days.

+ Read more: Autodromo de Curitiba will become a commercial center; pilots are against

According to SMS, the locations now indicated by the messages in the app take into account the proximity to where people live. The sending of the messages suggests the vaccination point with the objective of distributing the approximately 73 thousand people from Curitiba who will have the second dose of Pfizer in advance, reducing the waiting time.

The message in the Health App should appear as a pop-up, but it is saved. Photo: Pedro Ribas/SMCS

“We want to boost the flow at all 37 vaccination points, so that people don’t concentrate on some of them. We are mobilized to vaccinate around 73 thousand people in one day and this distribution contributes to greater flexibility in the service”, highlighted the municipal secretary of Health, Márcia Huçulak.

Message for Health Now

Since the evening of Friday (24), around 19:00, it was already possible to check the receipt of the message for the anticipation of the second dose of Pfizer. The directions will automatically pop-up when entering the application. It will also be stored in the “Messages” area of ​​Saúde Já (envelope icon, in the upper right area).

Just Pfizer

The action is to meet the recommendation of the Ministry of Health to reduce the interval between doses of immunizing Pfizer to reach the interval of eight weeks between doses. Therefore, this Saturday’s joint effort will meet those who received the first dose of this immunizing agent between the 3rd and 24th of July.

SMS alerts that on that day there will be no application of the first dose for any audience, nor a booster dose.

+ See also: Increased demand for “beauty chip” worries doctors

Those who did not receive the summons message by Saúde Já will not have the second dose anticipated for this Saturday (25/9) and must therefore follow the date previously scheduled.

Whoever is summoned and is unable to attend on Saturday (25/9) can take the vaccine on another date when there is application of a second dose.

Documents

The 37 vaccination points in this anticipation effort will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. To receive the second dose, it is necessary to bring an identification document with photo and CPF and present the message with the invitation received by the Saúde Já app. .

Who gets the second dose early this Saturday

Persons vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer (specifically) between the 3rd and 24th of July (the second dose previously scheduled for the period from September 27th to October 18th)

+ See this: New Havan store will “kill” another one 1 km away

Check all vaccination sites

(Those summoned for vaccination on this date will receive on Friday night – 24/9 – the indication of a preferred place for immunization)

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Claretian College

Rua Nunes Machado, 973 – Rebouças

3- US Mother of Curitiba

Rua Jaime Reis, 331- Alto do São Francisco

4 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

5 – Rua da Cidadania Fazendinha

1700 Carlos Klemtz Street

6 – US Santa Quiteria 2

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

7 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

8 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

9 – US Nossa Senhora Aparecida

Rua Carlos Amoretty Osório, 169 – Sítio Cercado

10 – US Sambaqui

Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado

11 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chochorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

12 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

13 – US Abaete

Rua Delegado Miguel Zacarias, 403 – Boa Vista

14 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

15 – Avelino Vieira Sport and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

16 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

17 – US New Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

18 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

19 – US Vista Alegre

Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 Pilarzinho

20 – US Visitation

Rua Bley Zorning, 3136 – Boqueirão

21 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

22 – US Vila Hauer

Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer

23 – US Mennonites

Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim

24- US Salgado Filho

Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba

25 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

26 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

27 – US Trinity

Rua Roraima, 1790 – Vila Oficinas

28 – US Iracema

Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia

29 – US Athens

45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City

30 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

31 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

32 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

33 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

34 – US Sacred Heart

Rua Antônio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho

35 – US Fanny Lindóia

Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindóia

36 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

R. Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n – Tatuquara

37 – US Rio Bonito

R. Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana