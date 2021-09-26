Where to get vaccinated in the covid-19 vaccine campaign this Saturday in Curitiba?

The groups that will receive the second anticipated dose of the vaccine to do this Saturday (25), in Curitiba, should be aware of the messages with the vaccination sites indicated by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) by the website or by the Health Already Application. indicated in a personalized way.
People who received the first dose between the 3rd and 24th of July are being summoned to this joint effort of early vaccination. This public had the second dose scheduled between September 27 and October 18, an anticipation of up to 23 days.
According to SMS, the locations now indicated by the messages in the app take into account the proximity to where people live. The sending of the messages suggests the vaccination point with the objective of distributing the approximately 73 thousand people from Curitiba who will have the second dose of Pfizer in advance, reducing the waiting time.
“We want to boost the flow at all 37 vaccination points, so that people don’t concentrate on some of them. We are mobilized to vaccinate around 73 thousand people in one day and this distribution contributes to greater flexibility in the service”, highlighted the municipal secretary of Health, Márcia Huçulak.
Message for Health Now
Since the evening of Friday (24), around 19:00, it was already possible to check the receipt of the message for the anticipation of the second dose of Pfizer. The directions will automatically pop-up when entering the application. It will also be stored in the “Messages” area of Saúde Já (envelope icon, in the upper right area).
Just Pfizer
The action is to meet the recommendation of the Ministry of Health to reduce the interval between doses of immunizing Pfizer to reach the interval of eight weeks between doses. Therefore, this Saturday’s joint effort will meet those who received the first dose of this immunizing agent between the 3rd and 24th of July.
SMS alerts that on that day there will be no application of the first dose for any audience, nor a booster dose.
Those who did not receive the summons message by Saúde Já will not have the second dose anticipated for this Saturday (25/9) and must therefore follow the date previously scheduled.
Whoever is summoned and is unable to attend on Saturday (25/9) can take the vaccine on another date when there is application of a second dose.
Documents
The 37 vaccination points in this anticipation effort will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. To receive the second dose, it is necessary to bring an identification document with photo and CPF and present the message with the invitation received by the Saúde Já app. .
Who gets the second dose early this Saturday
Persons vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer (specifically) between the 3rd and 24th of July (the second dose previously scheduled for the period from September 27th to October 18th)
Check all vaccination sites
(Those summoned for vaccination on this date will receive on Friday night – 24/9 – the indication of a preferred place for immunization)
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – Claretian College
Rua Nunes Machado, 973 – Rebouças
3- US Mother of Curitiba
Rua Jaime Reis, 331- Alto do São Francisco
4 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra
5 – Rua da Cidadania Fazendinha
1700 Carlos Klemtz Street
6 – US Santa Quiteria 2
Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria
7 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
8 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
9 – US Nossa Senhora Aparecida
Rua Carlos Amoretty Osório, 169 – Sítio Cercado
10 – US Sambaqui
Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado
11 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chochorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
12 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
13 – US Abaete
Rua Delegado Miguel Zacarias, 403 – Boa Vista
14 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
15 – Avelino Vieira Sport and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
16 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
17 – US New Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
18 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
19 – US Vista Alegre
Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 Pilarzinho
20 – US Visitation
Rua Bley Zorning, 3136 – Boqueirão
21 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
22 – US Vila Hauer
Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer
23 – US Mennonites
Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim
24- US Salgado Filho
Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba
25 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
26 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
27 – US Trinity
Rua Roraima, 1790 – Vila Oficinas
28 – US Iracema
Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia
29 – US Athens
45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City
30 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
31 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
32 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
33 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
34 – US Sacred Heart
Rua Antônio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho
35 – US Fanny Lindóia
Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindóia
36 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
R. Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n – Tatuquara
37 – US Rio Bonito
R. Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana