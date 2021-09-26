where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

Athletico Paranaense and Grêmio play this Sunday (26), at 6:15 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul has the chance to leave the relegation zone for the first time, while the team from Paraná share focus with other competitions.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Furacão Live (Athletico Paranaense’s pay-per-view system) and by Jovem Pan Sports’ YouTube channel. In both cases it is necessary to sign a subscription to access the game. O UOL Score tracks the match in real time.

stadium and time

Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR), at 6:15 pm (from Brasília).

Probable escalations

Athletic-PR: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Zé Ivaldo and Abner; Richard, Christian and Terans; Nikão (Pedro Rocha) and Bissoli. Technician: Paulo Autuori.

Guild: Chapecó; Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Villasanti; Ferreira, Alisson and Borja. Technician: Felipão.

Arbitration

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Van Gasse and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (Both from SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Latest results

Athletico Paranaense beat Peñarol, by Sudamericana, by 2-1. Grêmio arrives after beating Flamengo by 1-0 at Brasileirão.