Who can request a review of the FGTS?

The Revision of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) is a wish of workers who want to change the TR (Referential Rate) as an index that is currently used for monetary correction of the FGTS.

The TR started to make the correction in 1999 and until today it is not able to keep up with the advances of inflation. What has been harmed by many workers, this is because the money deposited in the FGTS account is not yielding, quite the contrary, it has been losing badly to inflation.

Action in court asks that the TR (Referential Rate that corrects the FGTS be replaced by another index that can keep up with inflation. There are those who want the TR to be replaced by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), in order to recover accumulated losses since 1999.

Workers had a loss of R$ 300 billion with the adjustment made by the TR (which has been zero for a few years). The STF (Supreme Federal Court) is judging the revision of the FGTS. However, the ministers have postponed the decision since May this year and have not set a date to finalize the trial.

Who can ask for the review?

Workers who performed some activity with a formal contract after 1999 can request a revision of the FGTS, even those who have already withdrawn the amounts partially or fully. Since while the money had not been redeemed, the balance was yielding and having losses for inflation in the country.

There are statements that the review is possible for workers who worked between 1999 and 2013, which is a mistake, the review is possible for all workers to this day.

Documentation required to request the review

The review of the FGTS can only be carried out through the courts. In this case, the worker must present a copy of a personal identification document (CPF, CTPS) to be able to prove enrollment in the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS), proof of residence, FGTS extract will also be required. from 1999 (with calculation of the correction).

It is recommended that the worker has the assistance of a lawyer to file a lawsuit in court asking for a review of the FGTS.