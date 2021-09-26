Why do interest rates rise – 25/09/2021 – Samuel Pessôa

On Wednesday (22), there were meetings of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Brazilian Central Bank and the US equivalent.

Our Copom raised the Selic rate by one percentage point, to 6.25%, and warned that in the next meeting it should maintain the same pace of increase.

Last Friday (24), the IBGE released a preview of September inflation. Prices rose 1.14%, taking the accumulated inflation in the last 12 months to 10%.

The gringo Copom, called Fomc, designed the roadmap for the normalization of monetary policy. There, inflation has also gone up. In the 12 months ending in August, it closed at 5.3%.

Central banks control inflation by raising the benchmark interest rate. What it is? BC is the bank of banks. They have a checking account with the BC (in Brazil it is a little different, but in practice it works the same way). The basic interest rate remunerates banks’ cash in the short term.

With the strong economic downturn, the American BC, called the Fed, lowered their Selic, called the Fed Funds (FF), to zero. Then there wasn’t much else to do.

How to stimulate the economy if the base rate has already dropped to zero? One possibility is to try to reduce the interest charged on longer term loans. To this end, the Fed began to buy debt securities issued by the US Treasury and collateralized mortgage bonds on the market. By withdrawing papers with longer maturities from the market, the scarcity of these securities in the market increases. With this, the public accepts to buy these shares even with lower remuneration. Currently, the Fed has been purchasing $80 billion of government bonds and $40 billion of mortgage bonds monthly.

The Fomc warned us that by the end of the year, it will probably reduce the pace of purchases and that, at some point in the second half of 2022, it will close them. Additionally, Fomc participants indicate that possibly their base rate will close 2022 at 0.25%, 2023 at 1%, 2024 at 1.75% and the terminal rate of this high cycle will be 2.5%. For an inflation target of 2%, it results in a real interest of 0.5%.

Why raise interest rates here and there if inflation is the result of numerous supply shocks? As I’ve dealt with in this space, the shocks have been much more intense and extensive than usual.

Not only has inflation been rising, but several inflation measures built on the conventional index, with the aim of capturing the more permanent components of the inflationary process, called core inflation, have increased. In general, shocks do not sensitize the nuclei. This has not been the case with current shocks.

If nuclei rise, there is a risk that inflationary inertia will rise. Additionally, higher inflation affects the formation of expectations. According to the Focus bulletin, a monthly survey conducted by BC do Brasil among economists working in financial institutions, inflation in 2022 will be 4.1%, 0.6 percentage point above the 3.5% target.

In addition to the shock from raw materials and logistical bottlenecks, there is concern about the shock in services prices. The long quarantines disorganized the supply of restaurants, hotels, cinemas, theaters, etc. The normalization, even if slow, of life in society, with the advance of vaccination, will promote the reopening of these sectors that have been the most affected by the epidemic. Until the supply reorganizes, prices will rise. Services inflation in the last 12 months ending in September was, according to the inflation preview, the IPCA-15, at 4.46%.

The big question is whether the BC will try to fight to make inflation converge to the target in 2022, or leave this convergence for 2023. We don’t know. According to the statement from last week’s meeting, raising the Selic rate to 8.5% is enough for inflation to close 2022 at 3.7%, 0.2 percentage point above the target.