Why does the app say that food goes by bicycle and it arrives by motorbike

You’ve probably already been through this situation: after placing an order in a delivery application, such as iFood and Rappi, a message arrives on your cell phone with the delivery person’s name and the expected arrival, accompanied by the information that he is on a bicycle. When the order arrives, even before the deadline, surprise: the professional, in fact, is riding a motorcycle.

Motoboys heard by UOL Cars they admit that they register the bicycle as a work vehicle, bypassing the app, to avoid very long journeys and get more trips, in times of inflated gasoline. According to the category, this is the way found to increase their income somewhat, which is already scarce and requires long and risky daily journeys to be obtained.

According to one of the professionals interviewed, on condition of anonymity, the applications prioritize cyclists for shorter deliveries and motorcyclists for longer ones.

“My registration as a cyclist was the way I found to be able to make a profitable amount of daily deliveries. The problem is not in taking longer trips, because we are paid according to mileage, but in the distance traveled with an empty backpack between customer’s house and the next restaurant,” says a motorcycle courier who prefers not to identify himself, fearing being banned from the platform.

Owner of a brownery in Vila Velha (ES), Samara Werneck has already gone through the reported situation.

“I always thought it was a system bug. In fact, it’s something I’ve never really cared about. Delivery ends up being faster.” The businesswoman was not the only one to experience this and we identified similar reports in São Paulo and Salvador (BA), for example.

When questioned, Rappi, through a note, states that it distributes the orders among the partner delivery partners according to the paths to be covered: the greater distances go to motorized vehicles, which receive a bonus resulting from this displacement.

“Rappi informs that the declaration of the vehicle modality is the exclusive responsibility of the delivery person and, if fraud is identified, the platform may deactivate it”, he adds.

iFood, on the other hand, also says that the conduct harms other couriers who are registered and working correctly and this can lead to the blocking of registration.

“iFood emphasizes that it has no interest in having its partners blocked and, therefore, works with educational actions and guidelines. The misuse of the application on a recurring basis is a violation of the terms of use of the platform, which can constitute permanent blocking and closing the registration”, says the company.

How is the value of deliveries calculated?

According to iFood, the amount paid to the partner for delivery varies according to four variables: the number of orders to be picked up at the restaurant; the profile of the city; the time and day of the week; and the registered vehicle. The minimum delivery price, he informs, is R$5.31 and there is an additional cost of at least R$1 for each kilometer driven. There is also a charge if the delivery person is more than 5 km away from the customer’s address.

Another professional heard by our report uses the “strategy” claiming that it is the way found to ensure sufficient remuneration, considering the costs to fuel and maintain your motorcycle.

“I earn an average of R$ 120 to R$ 150 per day, making between ten and 15 deliveries and working in two shifts. On bonus and promotion days, you can take a little more. There are also tips, but you can’t. to count on that. From this amount, I have to deduct the cost of gasoline, which is around R$ 6 a liter, and the maintenance of the motorcycle. at the end of the day,” says the motoboy.

For association, deliveries are not worth it.

President of AMABR (Association of Motorfreighters of Applications and Autonomous in Brazil), Edgar Francisco da Silva confirms that the tactic exists and that it is a consequence of what many motoboys, according to him, have realized in practice: it is not worth working with applications.

Silva assesses that the focus of the applications is not on the professional motofretista, but on people who appealed to deliveries as an alternative to unemployment.

“The big problem is that these people don’t know how to calculate the cost of the service. They just think that they are earning more than in their old job, but they don’t consider the cost of the depreciation of vehicles, cell phones, clothing and safety equipment” , analyses.

Gringo, as he is known, raises another point: the risk of accidents.

“A worker who earns little, eats poorly, does not maintain the vehicle and works long hours a day starts running to make more deliveries. As he does not have quality safety equipment, he starts committing infractions and paying fines and an hour ends up getting involved in an accident. We need to find ways to give dignity to the work of these people.”

