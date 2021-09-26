Why is everything so expensive in Brazil? See the reasons

At high product prices are directly related to the inflation. When it goes up, Brazilians feel the weight of the expenses in their pockets. The feeling that everything is expensive just reaffirms the wage devaluation of the Brazilian worker, who goes through difficult times during the pandemic.

Inflation is responsible for measuring the increase in the prices of services and essential goods for the citizen. The following categories are included in his analysis: housing, education and communication, clothing, health, transport and personal expenses.

But, after all, why is everything so expensive in Brazil? What variables influence price increases? According to the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), inflation reached 0.87% in August. Its highest level since last year.

The 12-month accumulated figure reached 9.68%, the highest since February 2016. Such a significant increase was a consequence of the increase in fuels, in particular Gasoline, which rose from 1.24% to 2.96% in July. The cumulative item soared nine times in 2021, adding an increase of more than 30% in August.

Shortage of rain and its consequences

In addition to the rise in fuels, the lack of rain it is another reason that has been jeopardizing the population’s supply, both of energy and of food. In many states, reservoirs are already at very low levels, making it necessary to ration water.

The water crisis impacts food production, as it reduces production and consequently the supply of products. With that, the they go up in price in supermarkets. In spending on electricity, for example, if the supply is compromised, the flag is raised, responsible for increasing the electricity bill at the end of the month,

Amidst this entire chain, the consumer ends up being the most impacted party. The problem of the water crisis associated with inflation ends up compromising the daily financial lives of millions of Brazilians, who are eagerly awaiting relief from their accounts.