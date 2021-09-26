Why vaccines are not the solution to end pandemics – 25/09/2021

While immunization is key to combating covid-19, it will not prevent new pandemics from appearing, and if we are to prevent them, public health must focus on solving the problems that cause them, experts warn.

In December 2020, the first vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 were approved.

Throughout the vaccination campaigns, the analyzes showed the high efficacy of these immunizers.

That hasn’t changed, even with the new variants. Vaccines remain essential when it comes to reducing the likelihood of severe forms of covid-19: hospitalization, ICU (Intensive Care Unit) admissions, and mortality.

As a result of these excellent results, the message of vaccines as a fundamental public health tool was disseminated, and the science behind their realization as the only way out of the current situation.

This pandemic analysis framework? and the concept of public health that emerges from it? it lacks depth and searches for the root of the problems that this crisis has highlighted.

“Medicine is a social science and politics is nothing more than medicine on a large scale,” said pathologist Rudolf Virchow (1821-1902) in the 19th century.

Likewise, our analysis must go further to try to understand a phenomenon that cannot be reduced exclusively to its health dimension.

Outbreaks and diseases with a historical perspective

If we look at the history of infectious diseases, it seems difficult to imagine a scenario where we can live without worrying about the microorganisms present in our environment.

Although the burden of infectious diseases has decreased over the past 30 years, the number of epidemic outbreaks has increased.

This means that, although in global terms, chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases are still responsible for the greatest number of deaths, we are in a situation of vulnerability to new infections with pandemic potential.

This change occurs mainly in outbreaks of zoonotic origin, in which a microorganism jumps from animals to humans.

Therefore, focusing our eyes on SARS-CoV-2 makes it difficult for us to try to understand the causes of the increase in these phenomena and their impact on our societies.

This has placed interactions with animals and destruction of ecosystems at the heart of research into new infectious diseases.

The concept of One Health (an integration of the health of people, animals and the environment) is already recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the main approaches to address emerging health problems.

The causes of the causes of pandemics

One of the main functions of epidemiology is to discover what are the elements that make us have better health.

These determinants are found at different levels: some respond to our individual characteristics, but others are associated with structural elements such as the health system, place of residence or even the economic and political system.

This is what researchers and international organizations have called the “social determinants of health”.

They are sometimes represented as a river: individual determinants are found at the bottom, while “causes of causes” are at the top.

These, in turn, influence the causes that are “downstream”.

If we apply this approach to the covid-19 pandemic, we can locate three main axes of analysis:

1. Increased frequency of zoonoses

The emergence of zoonoses depends on a delicate balance between people, pathogens and biodiversity.

The moment one of these elements (such as humans) alters the balance of an ecosystem, the consequences can go beyond the initial impact.

This can favor contact with unknown pathogens or the alteration of biodiversity that kept certain microorganisms at low risk for zoonoses.

Some of the human activities that have been linked to the greater frequency of these phenomena have their origin in a model of production and extraction of resources that lead to changes in land use, deforestation or changes in microclimates that end up altering the balance of ecosystems.

2. Rapid spread of communicable diseases

With the generalization of access to means of transport such as air, the emergence in one part of the world of a zoonosis that is transmitted between humans can spread internationally at a speed greater than the responsiveness of public health systems.

Furthermore, we must also consider the environmental impact of certain mobility models that can change the balance we mentioned in the first point.

3. Uneven impact of the epidemic

While the top leaders at first tried to establish a framework of solidarity by arguing that the pandemic affected us all equally, this claim was soon discredited by the evidence that was being collected in different parts of the world.

Lower-income people who had to continue working in person were more exposed during the pandemic.

With the end of the first pandemic wave, the surveillance systems made it possible to observe that the risk of contagion increased as socioeconomic power diminished, due to greater participation in on-site jobs and the precariousness of work, or even to housing conditions that made isolation difficult.

Furthermore, the probability of dying from covid-19 also did not follow a homogeneous distribution among social groups.

Do the most marginalized groups have a higher prevalence of pathologies? like diabetes or obesity? that are associated with a serious condition of the disease.

This phenomenon of a pandemic that acts on pre-existing health inequalities is known as “syndemic”.

the causes of causes

As we said at the beginning, given the good results of the commercialized vaccines, a discourse was established that places the vaccine as the only tool to mitigate the pandemic.

However, if we look at the analysis of some of the possible causes of the causes of the current situation, the vaccine is not directed against any of them.

Pandemics are not just virological phenomena, but social phenomena whose form is determined by human activity and the organization of our society.

Therefore, if we want to minimize its impact in the future, we cannot focus on a vaccine for each new microorganism, but rather on implementing the necessary means to reduce the probability of its appearance, its rapid spread and its differential impact on the population.

It is not an absolute dichotomy, but attention to root causes requires long-term strategies and resources that will not yield immediate results.

A public health focused on social determinants cannot be limited to a vaccination campaign, but must understand the phenomena behind the emergence of new diseases and their uneven distribution in society.

Only then can we start talking about true public health as a tool to solve collective health problems.

*Mario Fontán Vela is a doctoral candidate in Epidemiology and Public Health at the University of Alcalá (UAH) in Madrid, Spain, and Pedro Gullón Tosio, assistant professor of public health at the same university.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!