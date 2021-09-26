‘Will to disappear’ · TV News

Fernanda Medrado vented about her withdrawal from A Fazenda 2021. This Saturday (25), the rapper lamented the attacks she has received on social networks because of the decision to abandon the program led by Adriane Galisteu on Record. “Wish to disappear,” lamented the former artist.

“Seeing people I’m a fan call me ‘arregona’ hurts so much. I lost the car, my paycheck, I’m going to pay a fine I don’t know how, I start watching things and I get worse, my God! I want to disappear, feeling like a garbage. God only knows what I went through! I just want not to exist right now!”, described the singer on her Twitter profile.

She then apologized for giving up and requested prayers from fans. “I will speak soon, I promise. That the will to not exist will not be greater than my dreams”, she pointed out.

This week, Medrado hit the bell three times within the reality show. This is the procedure used when a participant wants to withdraw from the competition or request something for the production of the program. However, on all occasions, the scenes suffered some kind of cut and were only explained during the live program. On Thursday (23), after the third request, the withdrawal was confirmed by the broadcaster.

With the departure, in addition to the loss of the car won in a dynamic, Medrado will have to return part of the fee received and will not be entitled to remuneration for the advertising actions carried out in recent days. With the decision, she repeated her trajectory in Power Couple Brasil 5, when she was the first participant to leave the reality – on that occasion, by popular decision.

Check out the tweets:

Seeing people I’m a fan call me “ARREGONA” hurts so much.

I lost the car, my fee, I’m going to pay a fine I don’t know how, I start watching things and I get worse, my God! What a desire to disappear feeling like trash. Only God knows what I went through!

I just want not to exist right now! — Medrado 🍪 (@medradome) September 25, 2021

I will speak soon I promise, at this moment I just ask for prayer and FORGIVENESS to my fans.

That the will to not exist is not greater than my dreams. 😭🙏🏼 — Medrado 🍪 (@medradome) September 25, 2021

