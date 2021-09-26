Windows 11 is coming! See what’s new

Windows 11 is finally coming! Microsoft recently announced the release date of the new operating system, it will be released on the day October 5th this year for all compatible computers and notebooks. A lot of people have been waiting anxiously for the new version of Windows, after all it promises super cool news!

Ah! And look, from that date on, computers running Windows 10 can take advantage of the new system update for free. So, just mark the date in your calendar and keep your updates up to date. Want to stay up to date with the main new features of Windows 11? See some of them in the next lines!

1. New Start Menu

The new “Start Menu” is for sure the biggest highlight of Windows 11. Over the years, it has changed a lot, right? Since the transitions to Windows 8 and Windows 10, the start menu has become even more important.

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

In this new version, it has a new more modern look with transparency effects, rounded edges and corners, as well as new icons and adaptable themes. So, it has a new look and visually more organized to improve your experience navigating the system.

2. Better Window Management

Another interesting new feature is that you can now organize your windows more easily in Windows 11. When you click on the “Maximize” button, that little square button where you make the windows bigger, you’ll find new positioning options for your windows.

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

For those who use more than one monitor, or many programs at the same time, this is a very interesting news. So, you can distribute and position everything you open on the PC in a super practical way.

3. Desktop widgets

Do you remember the “Widgets”? They functioned like little floating apps for taking notes, checking the weather, checking the calendar, and more. Anyone using Windows 7, will surely remember them.

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Now they are better. In Windows 11, Widgets are no longer stuck on the desktop. Now they are in a window to the side, much like a mobile “notification bar”, where you can check various information at the same time. Pretty cool, right?

4. Mobile apps on Windows 11

And speaking of cell phones, Windows 11 also brought another new innovation. Now on the Microsoft store you can install Android smartphone apps on your computer. Like: TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest, for example.

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

So, you can open these apps in vertical windows as if you had your cell phone on your computer screen. That way you don’t have to switch devices all the time, just install and use your apps.

5. New look in native apps

In addition, Windows 11 brought new looks and features to classic system apps like, for example, the Paint. Now it has floating buttons, night mode and several new brush styles.

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

We also have a new look at Microsoft Teams which is an app designed to hold meetings, send files and chat with your coworkers. You can check these and other news in more detail in this video I made on my channel:

