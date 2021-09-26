With 548 new deaths, Brazil has a 12-day average above 500

Brazil registered today 548 deaths in 24 hours by covid-19, bringing the total to 594,246 deaths. As a result, the moving average of deaths was above 500 for the 12th day in a row. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part.

On average, 528 people died from the disease in the last seven days, which indicates a 12% stability trend compared to 14 days ago. It’s the first day of stability after recording three days of acceleration.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

The states of Acre, Amazonas and Sergipe did not register deaths in the last 24 hours.

Ceará and Roraima did not update data on cases and deaths.

Ten states and the Federal District had an acceleration in the moving average of deaths, while 8 had a drop —disregarding Ceará and Roraima—. Another 6 remained stable.

Of the regions, the Midwest had stability with -11% and the Northeast had a drop with -18%. The others remained stable: North (64%), Southeast (19%) and South (19%).

Today, 13972 new diagnoses of the disease were also made, bringing the total number of infected to 21,340,776. These numbers, however, have fluctuated due to problems in the Ministry of Health’s e-SUS system.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (48%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-28%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (19%)

North region

Roraima: fall (-58%) *The state did not release data until 8pm today, so the variation refers to yesterday’s average

Northeast region

Ceará: fall (-56%) *O state did not release data until 8 pm today, so the variation refers to yesterday’s average

Paraíba: stable (-14%)

Pernambuco: stable (-11%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (-13%)

Midwest region

Federal District: discharge (30%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-37%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-20%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (12%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-16%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil reported 537 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 594,200 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s figures, there were 15,688 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total infected to 21,343,304 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,333,908 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 415,196 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.