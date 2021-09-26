With a company in crisis, president of Evergrande made a fortune of US$ 8 billion with the company – Época Negócios

+



Hui Ka Yan has an estimated fortune of $11.5 billion (Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Despite the chaos surrounding debt repayment concerns for Chinese property developer Evergrande, its founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan will remain rich—even if the company collapses. Of Hui’s current fortune estimated at $11.5 billion, Forbes has calculated that $8 billion originates from the dividends paid in cash since Evergrande’s IPO went public in 2009 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Dividends went basically into a man’s pocket — Hui owns 10.2 billion shares of everlarge, a 77% stake in the company.

The company paid dividends of 1.13 yuan per share ($0.17) for the year 2017 and 1.419 yuan per share ($0.22) for 2018, resulting in more than $4 billion in revenue for the year. president for just those two years.

During that period, Evergrande’s debt increased from $179 billion to $243 billion. By the end of 2020, Evergrande had $302 billion in liabilities, compared to US$ 7.7 billion in 2009, when it went public.

Evergrande brought China’s real estate market to the brink of disaster last week when it warned banks that it would not be able to make payment on its debt maturing this month. So far, the company’s shares have fallen by 80%.

“The responsibility lies with the creditors. If lenders are aware of the fact that they are using the proceeds to fund dividends, they should be more careful,” corporate finance adviser Robert Willens told Forbes. “Often, in cases like this, the creditor asks for a guarantee from the main shareholder”, he explains.

Founded 25 years ago in Guangzhou, Evergrande has become China’s second-largest real estate developer under Hui’s leadership, behind Country Garden Holdings. But concerns about the company’s growing debt, and its inability to pay interest, have led to its shares falling sharply this year.

The company still owes around 1.6 million unfinished apartments to buyers who have already entered the developments. x

