With a goal by Jael, Ceará beat Chapecoense and ends fast in Serie A

In a very busy duel and with many chances to score, Ceará beat Chapecoense-SC by 1-0, this Saturday, 25th, at Arena Castelão, for the 22nd round of Serie A and ended the fast of triumphs in the national competition after six matches – the first positive result under the command of coach Tiago Nunes.

The only goal of the confrontation was scored by forward Jael, in a penalty kick with category at the beginning of the second half. The goal also ends the scarcity of goals for Alvinegro, which has not rocked the net for three games. The owners of the house still had other opportunities, but bumped into an inspired performance by goalkeeper Keiller, from Verdão.

With the result, the team from Porangabuçu reaches 28 points. The next commitment will be the direct confrontation against Bahia, Saturday, 2nd, at Fonte Nova, in Salvador, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The game

Satisfied with Ceará’s performance in the 0-0 draw with Santos-SP, in the previous commitment, coach Tiago Nunes made only one change in the team: he drew defender Messias, suspended, and gave time to Gabriel Lacerda. The hosts had good opportunities to change the score in the first half, but they also had to contain the opponent’s attacks.

In search of victory, Alvinegro took the risk after 37 seconds, with a low shot by Vina from the edge of the area defended by Keiller. On minute three, after a cross from the middle, Gabriel Dias couldn’t cut, and Anselmon Ramon went free in the area to head over the goal.

Chape’s shirt number 9 appeared again two minutes later, when Denner received a deep pass on the left side and crossed low to the center forward, who hit first to Richard’s defense. Defender Luiz Otávio stretched out to save the ball almost on the line and avoid the goal from Santa Catarina.

Grandpa responded with a good chance at nine minutes: in a rehearsed free kick, Jael raised for the area, Luiz Otávio supported, and Kelvyn appeared free in the small area to submit over the goal. At 21, Vina gave a good pass to Rick, who fixed his heel, and Fernando Sobral hit a spot from the edge of the area, with danger, to the left of the visiting goal.

With a lighter pace in the final stretch of the first stage, Anselmo Ramon, for Verdão do Oeste, and Vina, for Ceará, tried out without danger. The last dangerous streak of the initial stage was in the 36th minute, when Vina himself made a play on the left side and played in depth for Kelvyn, who received a free kick in the area, filled his foot and saw Keiller make the defense in heads-up play to send for corner.

The second half at Arena Castelão started busy: in the first minute, Mike received the ball on the right side, crossed, Bruno Silva couldn’t head it, and Anselmo Ramon half-bicycled in the area to the left of Richard’s goal, with danger.

Four minutes later, after a corner kick, Gabriel Dias headed in the Chapecoense-SC area, Jael broke the submission, and Luiz Otávio fell in the area in a ball dispute. Referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira scored a penalty, which was taken and converted by forward Jael with a cavadinha in the right corner.

The goal left the clash more open, with the visitors trying to equalize the score, and the hosts looking to extend the advantage. At 24, Cléber made a move on the right and played for Vina, who received a free kick, invaded the area and hit a strong cross for Keiller to palm for a corner. In the next minute, after a cross to the area, Luiz Otávio tried hard and saw the Santa Catarina goalkeeper make another save.

The defender Alvinegro appeared again at 27, but in a defensive move: after Chape’s corner, the captain tried to head the ball, the ball hit him and stamped the crossbar itself, almost making a goal against. Grandpa was in danger again at 28, when Vina found Erick in the area, the attacker got free on the mark, hit a strong cross and Keiller made a good save.

The shirt 1 of Verdão do Oeste made another decisive intervention at 36, when Marlon submitted from inside the area after an exchange of passes and ran into the aqueiro. With one more man due to Jordan’s expulsion, Ceará controlled the actions in the final stretch of the match and remained in the attacking field until the final whistle, which ensured the main triumph and the end of the negative sequence.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags