With a goal scored by Jael, Ceará beat Chapecoense at Arena Castelão for Serie A – Play

O Ceará won the Chapecoense 1 to 0 this Saturday (25), for the 22nd round of the Series A. At Arena Castelão, the team from Ceará got the result with a penalty goal from jael, cavadinha, and ended the sequence of six games without winning the tournament.

With the score, Grandpa rose to 10th position, with 28 points. The next appointment is in front of Bahia, Saturday (2), at 7 pm, at Arena Fonte Nova/BA.

Chape is still in the lantern, with 10. Pelo Brasileirão, on Sunday (3), receives São Paulo at Arena Condá, in Santa Catarina, at 4 pm.

First time

Ceará started the match with the same tactical formation of the last game (4-2-3-1), this time with four base athletes: Kelvyn, Lacerda, Geovane and Rick. With an aggressive posture, Grandpa created more chances, but he also gave up spaces at the beginning of the game.



Vina acted more centrally in the Ceará scheme and sought many submissions Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha / SVM

On the counterattack, Chapecoense had the first great opportunity at 6. Anselmo Ramon received it in the area and kicked it to Richard’s defense. The ball followed the path of the goal, until Luiz Otávio made the cut over the line, saving the team.

After the scare, Tiago Nunes’ team had more volume and almost scored, twice with Kelvyn: once finishing over the goal and the other stopping at Keiller. Vina, centered, risked midfield shots, but without danger. So, tie in the 1st time.

Second time

On the way back from the break, Ceará maintained its offensive posture and advanced the lines. At 6, in a rebuttal in the area, the referee scored a penalty on Luiz Otávio for Ceará. In charge, forward Jael converted with category, cavadinha: 1×0.



Striker Rick was the holder of Ceará against Chapecoense Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha / SVM

With the favorable score, Grandpa became more compact and sought the counterattack as a strategy. In a quick transition from Vina, defender Jordan received his second yellow card and left Chape with one less. The script became attack vs. defense.

In wide domain, Grandpa lost successive chances – the goalkeeper Keiller also accumulated numerous saves. The visitors only scared with a header on Darlan’s crossbar, but without the strength to seek the tie.

Datasheet

Ceará 1×0 Chapecoense

Competition: Brazilian Serie A – 22nd round

Date: 25/09/2021

Time: 17h

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza/CE

Goals: Jael at 7’/2nd T (1-0)

Yellow cards: Jordan (CHA), Lima (CHA), Pintado (CHA) and Moises (CHA)

Red card: Jordan (CHA)

lineups

Ceará: Richard; Gabriel Dias, Luiz Otávio, Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco (Lima); Fernando Sobral, Geovane (Marlon) and Vina (Gabriel Santos); Kelvyn, Rick (Erick) and Jael (Cléber).

Technician: Tiago Nunes.

Chapecoense: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Jordan, Kadu and Busanello (Geuvânio); Moisés (Lima), Denner, Alan Santos (Ezequiel) and Bruno Silva (Perotti); Mike and Anselmo Ramon (Derlan).

Technician: Painted.