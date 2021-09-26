With a penalty goal, Ceará beat Chapecoense and broke the negative streak – 25/09/2021

Ceará beat Chapecoense, today (25), by 1-0, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza. The goal of the game was scored by Jael, in a penalty kick, 7 minutes into the second half. Valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão, the match had a high number of good lost chances, especially for the hosts, who struggled to get past goalkeeper Keiller. This was Ceará’s first victory under the command of coach Tiago Nunes — Vozão had not won for six rounds in the championship.

Chapecoense starts better

Chapecoense entered the match with great intensity. On minute 3, Anselmo Ramón received a cross inside the penalty area and headed it wide. Two minutes later, he was given another chance and sent a bomb at close range, which was defended by Richard. The ball went up and went towards the goal, but Ceará defense saved.

At 9, Ceará also arrived with danger, in a rehearsed move after Jael’s free kick. Kelvyn managed to reach the ball, but caught it badly and sent it away from the goal.

Keiller saves Chapecoense

The game was even more even in the first half. At 36, however, Ceará had a great chance with Kelvyn, who received the ball practically alone inside the penalty area and hit it hard, from the left. Goalkeeper Keiller closed the angle and made a spectacular save, sending the ball to corner and saving Chape again.

Chap arrives in danger in the second half

Once again, Anselmo Ramón had the opportunity to open the scoring. In the first minute, after a cross and a dispute between Ceara and Chape’s defense, the ball fell to the attacker, who mended a bicycle. The ball passed close to Richard’s goal.

Ceará opens the scoreboard in penalty kick converted by Jael

At 5 minutes into the second half, Luiz Otávio was knocked down inside the penalty area and the referee awarded the penalty. Jael took a great distance to the ball, but hit the goalkeeper’s left corner with an ‘cavadinha’ and opened the scoring for Vozão.