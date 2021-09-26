With four absences, Vagner Mancini draws América-MG to face Fla; see probable lineup – Flamengo

PHOTO: MOURÃO PANDA/AMERICA-MG

America-MG and Flamengo face off on this Sunday morning (26th), from 11:00 am (Brasilia time), at Arena Independência, in a game valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. For the clash, the team led by Vagner Mancini will have some absences.

Thus, the coach of América-MG must send the following formation to the field: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Ricardo Silva, Eduardo Bauermann and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Zárate, Ademir and Felipe Azevedo (Ribamar).

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

For the confrontation, the team from Minas Gerais may have up to three absences. That’s because, at the moment, the team commanded by Vagner Mancini cannot count on Fabrício Daniel, who contracted Covid-19. In addition, the former Flamengo Berrío is undergoing a muscle recovery process. Finally, the right casualty is Eduardo lateral, who was diagnosed with a bone fracture.

On the other hand, the technician Vagner Mancini will have an important reinforcement for the confrontation this Sunday (26). That’s because, after not playing against São Paulo for contractual reasons, defender Lucas Kal will be listed again. Remember that the athlete can also work as a defensive midfielder in the American scheme.

América-MG and Flamengo measure forces with live broadcast of Premiere, on closed TV. However, as usual, the Fla Column will command the most red-black and hottest narration on the internet, in the angry voice of Rafa Penido, in YouTube.