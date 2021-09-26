With relief in the drought phase, DF has forecast rain until Wednesday

posted on 9/26/2021 06:00 / updated on 9/26/2021 06:34



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The first spring rains should last at least until Wednesday (9/29), according to a forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). For this Sunday (26/9), the expectation is cloudy skies, rain showers and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures should be between 19°C and 29°C, and the relative humidity between 90% and 30%.

The historical average of rainfall for this month, in DF, is 46.6 millimeters. Until this Saturday (25/9), the DF had reached 31.4mm, at Inmet’s meteorological stations. “Today (Sunday), we’ll see the same pattern as yesterday (Saturday), of sky with clouds at the beginning of the day and isolated thunderstorms at the end of the day and beginning of the evening. Temperatures should increase again between Monday (27/9) and Wednesday (29/9), and humidity should drop again, but we won’t have the extreme rates we’ve seen in recent days”, observes meteorologist Andrea Ramos.

With relief for Brasilienses after a long period of drought, came the typical problems of the rainy season. Until Saturday morning (9/25), Neoenergia Brasília had registered an increase of 119% in the number of punctual power outage calls opened for service. “These calls are answered in order of arrival, respecting emergency and priority cases”, informed the company, in a note.

According to the company, the only registered problem that affected several consumer units was an occurrence of cargo block departure in the North Lake region, at 20:00 on Friday (24/9), resolved at 21:30.

Accidents

During the early morning and early morning of this Saturday (25/9), the Military Fire Department (CBMDF) received numerous calls due to accidents. By 9:30 am, the corporation had dealt with eight traffic incidents: two in the Gama region, two in the Plano Piloto, two in Structural and two in DF-128, in Planaltina. The corporation did not disclose details, but, in a statement, explained that it could not say whether all the accidents happened due to rain.

On DF-128, a vehicle overturned near the DF Highway Police Company (CPRV) post. The victim was trapped in the hardware but had no serious injuries. During the early hours of Saturday (25/9), the driver of a Honda Civic collided with barriers of the Supreme Court (STF), on the Esplanade, and fled the place.