With sales of R$ 41 billion, the pet market already sells more than white goods – 25/09/2021 – Market

Six-year-old Manuela was very sad about the suspension of school classes last year. A senior in Kindergarten, the girl had just enrolled in a new school when the pandemic began. An only child, without contact with her old colleagues, and deprived of living with her new ones, she began to get nervous and cry easily.

Manu has always been in love with dogs, but her mother, Dalila de Souza Bonfim, 42, was reluctant as much as possible to bring a pet home. “I was complexed with a dog since I was little, I was scared”, she says. “But I thought it would be selfish not to attend to Manu at this difficult time.” The solution was to pay R$ 2 thousand for a dog of the Shih Tzu breed, which sheds little hair and was the most suitable for the girl, who has allergic rhinitis.

Delilah established a series of rules for Floquinho, such as not climbing on the sofa or lying down on the bed. All fell to the ground quickly. “Today on video calls to see Manu and my husband, when I travel for work, I also want to see Floquinho, he became a member of the family”, says the teacher, recalling that living with the puppy helped Manu to overcome the loss of her paternal grandmother, at the beginning of the year.​

The love of families like Bonfim for their pets helped the pet market to move R$ 40.8 billion last year, according to the IPB (Instituto Pet Brasil), which monitors the sectors of creation, products and services for pets. The amount is greater than the bills of the white goods sector (stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, for example), which generated R$29 billion in 2020, according to consultancy Euromonitor.

“People wanted a company during isolation, whether for themselves or for their children, who did not go to school”, says the president of the IPB’s advisory board, Nelo Marraccini. IPB survey points out that there was a 50% increase in the number of animals adopted in Southeastern capitals during the pandemic.

In the same period, according to another survey, by consulting firm Bain & Company, 18% of Brazilian consumers adopted a pet. Today, the population of domestic animals in Brazil totals 144.3 million, including dogs, cats, fish and ornamental birds, reptiles and small mammals.

“The cat segment is the one that has been growing the most”, says Marraccini. “Possibly because it is an animal that adapts well to small environments and is more independent in relation to the dog, it does not need to go out for a walk, for example”, says the executive.

By treating the pet as a member of the family, the consumer increases the cats: this year, according to the IPB, the sector will earn R$ 46.5 billion, a nominal increase of 14%, without discounting inflation.

Food and health are the most relevant investments: just R$ 8.3 billion should be spent on veterinary clinics and hospitals this year, according to the IPB. And if, in the past, tutors prepared food for the dog with bruise, along with leftovers from lunch or dinner, now there is a concern with balanced nutrition. “The vegan owner will buy vegan food for his pet, because he believes that this is the best thing for him”, says Marraccini.

BRF, food giant, owner of Perdigão and Sadia, knows this. The company entered the market four years ago, under the Balance brand. But this year the bet has more than doubled: through its subsidiary BRF Pet, the group invested R$ 1.35 billion in the purchase of two animal feed manufacturers, Mogiana Alimentos and Grupo Hercosul. The purchases made BRF Pet reach 10% of participation in volume in the feed market, which has a strong presence of multinationals such as Mars (owner of the brands Pedigree, Royal Canin and Whiskas) and Nestlé (Purina).

Nestlé Purina, by the way, has just announced investments of R$ 1 billion in a new industrial park in Santa Catarina. In addition to supplying the local market, the new plant will export feed to Europe, the United States and other countries in Latin America. In May, the company had already announced an investment of R$ 120 million to expand production in Ribeirão Preto (SP) by 30%.

“The pet market is one of the company’s great growth opportunities for the next ten years,” says Marcel Sacco, vice president of new business at BRF. The pet food is the largest segment of the pet market, accounting alone for sales of R$ 24.5 billion this year, according to the IPB.

For BRF, the production of feed is advantageous because it exploits the verticalization of its chair. The company has BRF Ingredients, a business unit whose main customer is the company itself. There is a reuse of industrial waste (co-products) from 32 factories, which are used as raw material in new items, such as flour, animal fat and hydrolyzed proteins for animal nutrition. “It’s a way for us to leverage the circular economy,” says Sacco.

With the two acquisitions, BRF starts to work from brands with high added value to the basic ones. Names such as Guabi Natural, Gran Plus, Faro, Hero and Cat Meal are in its portfolio.

“Now we are going to consolidate the brands and make them less regional, with greater national presence”, says the executive. Mogiana, for example, has a stronger presence in the Southeast and Midwest of the country, while Hercosul is stronger in the South. BRF Pet today has five factories – two in São Paulo, one in Paraná, one in Rio Grande do South and one in Paraguay. “We also intend to accelerate exports, taking advantage of BRF’s presence in 140 countries.”

BRF Pet’s focus is on feeding dogs and cats. “The sale of food for cats grows faster than that of dogs”, says Sacco, who highlights for both breeds the offer of moist food, the pâtés. “These are products with high added value, which represent an extra attention from the tutors towards the pets”, he says.

The premium brand Royal Canin, from rival Mars, for example, has just introduced two new wet foods for cats with “specific sensitivities”. The suggested retail price of the 85 gram sachet is around R$ 12.

The pet market also caught the attention of Koala, a maker of cleaning products. In July, the company announced a new line of shampoos, conditioners, colognes and health educators for pets, which will go on sale across the country in October. “We hope to reach 30% of our total sales within four months”, says Suzana Meneghetti, executive director of Koala.

In the two biggest retailers in the sector –Petz and Cobasi–, the order has been to gain scale in the digital world, where Petlove is the biggest rival of both. Last year, the online petshop received a new partner, the Japanese Softbank fund for Latin America, which injected R$ 250 million into the business.

To further advance the market, Petz and Cobasi have made acquisitions. Last month, Petz announced the purchase of 100% of the Zee.Dog platform, of accessories for pets, for R$ 715 million. Before, in July, it had closed the acquisition of a smaller platform, Cansei de Ser Gato. The company completes a year of initial public offering of shares (IPO) this month, when it raised more than R$ 3 billion, and continues to analyze new purchase opportunities.

In May, Cobasi acquired Pet Anjo, a platform that intermediates services such as dog walker, pet sitter, hosting and daycare. The purchase took place after an investment of R$300 million made by Kinea Private Equity, manager of the Itaú Unibanco group, in retailer.É money for a dog. Also.