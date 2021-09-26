With surprises, Tite calls up the national team for the qualifiers

With the return of players who play in English football, coach Tite called, this Friday (24), 25 names for another triple round of Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which will be in Qatar.

Among the calls, the permanence of Edenilson, from Internacional, is the surprise. Raphinha, from Leeds United, was called up again, while Richarlison (Everton) and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), recovering from injuries, are the absences. The Brazilian team plays between the 7th and 14th of October against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay and will defend the perfect campaign.

Our 25 who will defend the only five-time world champion on the way to Qatar! ?????????# Playoffs pic.twitter.com/w0gbHg8Cch — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) September 24, 2021

It’s the fourth call-up of the year, second for the qualifiers – it also had the Copa America this season. Players perform between the 3rd and 4th of October. There will be two games away from home – against Venezuela, on the 7th, in Caracas, then against Colombia, in Barranquilla, on the 10th. Finally, Brazil will face Uruguay, on the 14th, in Manaus, with the presence of 12 thousand fans at Arena Amazônia.

With 100% success after winning the eight games played so far, Brazil will be practically guaranteed in the World Cup if they maintain their perfect performance. There are four direct spots to the mainland, with fifth place playing a recap.

Brazil has 24 points in eight rounds, while Colombia, in fifth place, has 13 and has already played nine times. The Brazilian team still has the confrontation with Argentina, postponed earlier this month by the controversy of the four rival athletes unable to play for not fulfilling a 14-day quarantine after coming from England.

Tite called seven attackers because Neymar is suspended from the first commitment, at home in Venezuela. The coach may have other embezzlements in commitments against Colombia and Uruguay because he has seven hanging: Thiago Silva, Éder Militão, Casemiro, Gerson, Lucas Paquetá, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel.

The coordinator of the Brazilian team, Juninho Paulista, and Manoel Flores, director of competitions at CBF, will be at Arena Amazônia, in Manaus, this Monday for an evaluation of the stadium that will host the duel against the Uruguayans. “We believe that the pitch will be in full condition,” stated Juninho.

Check out the squad list of the Brazilian team:

Goalkeepers – Alisson (Liverpool-ING), Ederson (Manchester City-ING) and Weverton (Palm trees);

Sides – Alex Sandro (Juventus-ITA), Danilo (Juventus-ITA); Emerson (Tottenham-ING) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG);

Defenders – Éder Militão (Real Madrid-ESP), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica-POR), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain-FRA) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea-ING);

Midfielders – Casemiro (Real Madrid-ESP), Edenílson (International), Éverton Ribeiro (Flemish), Fabinho (Liverpool-ING), Fred (Manchester United-ING), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille-FRA) and Lucas Paquetá (Lyon-FRA) ;

Attackers – Antony (Ajax-HOL), Gabriel (Flemish), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City-ING), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid-ESP), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain-FRA), Raphinha (Leeds United-ING) and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid-ESP).