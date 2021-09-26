With Vini Jr, Real Madrid runs into Villarreal, draws and misses a chance to shoot LaLiga’s lead

O Real Madrid took the field this Saturday (25) and can further expand his advantage in the lead of Laliga. At the Santiago Bernabéu, however, he did not have the impetus of Villarreal, which held a tie at 0-0.

From the first half, the main chances came from the Submarino Amarelo side, mainly with the pair Pino and Danjuma, at the ends. The first one almost came face to face with Courtois, but ended up slipping.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow the matches of Villarreal and Real Madrid in LaLiga with the transmission by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here and see more information.

The first big merengue chance came in a badly made cross by Rodrygo. The Brazilian tried to play the ball in the area, but ended up kicking it in goal, forcing Rulli to palm it out.

At the beginning of the second half, it was another Brazilian’s turn to almost take the zero off the scoreboard. In a foul taken in the area, Militão tried a fish, but the ball went out the side of the bar.

After that, Villarreal had more chances than the rival. Danjuma received a free kick on the left wing and kicked across, forcing Courtois to make a great save.

On minute 36, Isco played for Vini Jr in the area, the Brazilian headed it off and forced Rulli to make a point-blank save.

Championship status

Real Madrid remains unbeaten in the competition, now with 17 points and still leading the tournament. Villarreal, which started badly in the first rounds and accumulates draws, is in 10th place, with 8 points.

The ace of the game: Danjuma

All of the Yellow Submarine’s great chances were at his feet. Hiring for the new season, the Dutchman is a name to watch throughout the year.

dull attack trio

Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius Jr had a low performance. LaLiga’s best fired attack, the merengue club saw its attackers failing to take the necessary danger to break through the rival blockade.

upcoming games

The two teams have commitments for the Champions League in the middle of the week. While Villarreal faces the mighty Manchester United, Real Madrid will face the small Sheriff Tiraspol.

Datasheet

Real Madrid 0 x 0 Villarreal

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Valverde, Militão, Alaba and Nacho; Casemiro, Modric (Hazard) and Asensio (Isco); Rodrygo (Camavinga), Benzema and Vinicius Jr. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

VILLARREAL: Rulli; Foyth (Gaspar), Albiol, Pau Torres and Moreno; Parejo, Capoue and Coquelin (Moi Gomez); Pino (Trigueros), Alcácer (Day) and Danjuma (Peña). Technician: Unai Emery