Without Haaland, Borussia Dortmund falls to Gladbach and loses second in Bundesliga | german football

No Haaland, no goals. And without victory. In the Borussias duel in Mönchengladbach, the home team got the better of Dortmund and won 1-0, for the sixth round of the Bundesliga. The yellow team did not have their top scorer, spared with muscle pain, and suffered their second defeat in the tournament.
The goal of the match came 36 minutes into the first stage. The Swiss Zakaria received it at the half-moon, tried to pass to the side and had an accident with Bellingham. He got the ball from the right inside the area and finished well: 1-0.
+ See German’s table and goals
Zakaria celebrates Borussia Mönchengladbach’s goal in victory over Dortmund — Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters
The situation for the visitors got even worse after 40 minutes. Midfielder Dahoud took a second yellow card after a complaint and was sent off. Borussia Dortmund played for just over 50 minutes with one less, even created chances and submitted six times only in the second stage, but was unable to draw.
Coach Marco Rose made his first match against the former team, who won only their second victory in the Bundesliga. Dortmund are in fourth place with 12 points, four less than leaders Bayern Munich. Gladbach jumped to 11th place with seven points.
The yellow team returns to the field this Tuesday, at home, against Sporting, for the Champions League. Borussia Mönchengladbach is preparing for the next round of Alemão, against Wolfsburg, on October 2nd.
Dahoud argues with referee after being sent off in Borussia Dortmund’s defeat — Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters