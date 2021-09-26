Without proof of vaccination, alderman in Belo Horizonte is barred at Cristo – 25/09/2021

The Pocket Councilor of Belo Horizonte Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB) was prevented from visiting Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, for not presenting proof of vaccination.

Through Instagram stories, the councilor showed indignation at having been barred. “I arrived here to go to Christ and there is a statement here saying that you need proof of vaccination card to be able to go see Christ,” he reported

“I asked the woman there: ‘if I go there to do a PCR test, it shows that I don’t have a corona, can I come in?’, she: ‘no’. That is, I can confirm that I don’t have the virus and nothing, but I can go in. So you think this is about protection? No, this is about control.”

In another video, Ferreira asks the employee what happens to people who don’t have the voucher, she replies: “Go home”.