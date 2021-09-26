Without proof of vaccination, alderman in Belo Horizonte is barred at Cristo – 25/09/2021

The Pocket Councilor of Belo Horizonte Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB) was prevented from visiting Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, for not presenting proof of vaccination.

Through Instagram stories, the councilor showed indignation at having been barred. “I arrived here to go to Christ and there is a statement here saying that you need proof of vaccination card to be able to go see Christ,” he reported

“I asked the woman there: ‘if I go there to do a PCR test, it shows that I don’t have a corona, can I come in?’, she: ‘no’. That is, I can confirm that I don’t have the virus and nothing, but I can go in. So you think this is about protection? No, this is about control.”

In another video, Ferreira asks the employee what happens to people who don’t have the voucher, she replies: “Go home”.

Nikolas Ferreira is against policies to contain the disease such as wearing masks and social isolation. He even led discussions with the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), because of such measures in the city.

A series of decrees published in the Official Gazette of the municipality of Rio de Janeiro on August 27 establish mandatory vaccination for access to public or collective use places and services.

The decrees apply to gyms, sports stadiums and gyms, cinemas, theaters, museums, art galleries and exhibitions, conventions, conferences, among others. The vaccine is also required to perform elective surgeries in public and private networks.

The proof can be done through the digital certification of the ConnectSUS platform, or with the presentation of the paper proof.