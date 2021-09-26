Without proof of vaccination, Nikolas Ferreira barred in Cristo: ‘hefty’ – Politics

Nikolas did not present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM 11/16/2020) Councilor Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB), second most voted in Belo Horizonte, with 29,388 votes, was involved in a new controversy. This Saturday (25/9), he published videos on the social network to show his dissatisfaction for being prevented from visiting Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro. “I don’t think so,” he stated. Nikolas did not provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

In December 2020, the councilman went viral on the internet for claiming that the use of a mask was not effective in preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. “If the mask works, why the distance? And if distancing works, why the mask? And if both work, why quarantine? And if the quarantine works, why are we moving to another one?” he asked on video.

In January of this year, the first instance of the Minas Gerais Judiciary Power denied an injunction requesting the suspension of the municipal decree that temporarily closed services considered non-essential in Belo Horizonte. The popular action was filed by councilor Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB).

In May, the councilor questioned the expenses of Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) during the pandemic and complained about the closing of the city’s commerce during a virtual hearing at the Municipal Chamber of Belo Horizonte.

The mayor replied: “You, councilor, what did the fake news do with my son, didn’t you? First, respect my son, respect my family. You must not respect even your father and mother,” said Kalil, adding: “You boy’s bravery we answer with spanking.”

Nikolas was born in 1996 and, in his profile on the website of the City Council of Belo Horizonte (CMBH), he says he is a conservative and family defender.