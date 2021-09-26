Woman arrested on suspicion of sending poisoned sweets to newlyweds on the eve of marriage; four are hospitalized

RIO — On the eve of the wedding, a couple and three other relatives, including a two-year-old child, were hospitalized after receiving a basket of poisoned sweets in Jaíba, Minas Gerais, last Thursday (23). The family’s dog died after also ingesting chocolate with a substance that is still being analyzed by the Civil Police. According to investigators, the plot was engineered by an ex-girlfriend of the groom who did not accept the new relationship. The 39-year-old woman was arrested this Friday.

Digital age:Fell into the net is… A clue for the police to advance in investigations; discover stories where the internet helps to elucidate crimes

The wedding party for Dione Quirino, 35, and Amanda de Cássia Lopes, 27, was scheduled to take place this Saturday. According to the Civil Police of MG, a taxi driver, using a silver-colored vehicle, left a package for the bride and, in that box, there were glasses and chocolates, adorned as a gift.

– The couple and family consumed the bonbons and gave pieces to the dog of the house. The animal fell to the ground thrashing and then died. Immediately, everyone felt a malaise too —said police officer Marconi Vieira Rocha.

Stuck in Europe:Convicted in Spain, FAB sergeant arrested with 39kg of cocaine still receives salary from the Air Force

The delegate said that, after listening to the victims and other relatives, they soon pointed out as suspect the groom’s ex-wife, who did not accept the end of the relationship, much less the new union.

– Is it over there (the suspicion) went to another city, about 35 kilometers from Jaíba, and from there delivered the package to a motorcycle taxi driver, who delivered it to a taxi driver and he delivered it to the victims — said Marconi to the UOL portal.

Know more

To the point Brazilians, Haitians and the US immigration crisis



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Special Selective processes arrive at TikTok





In addition to the arrest, the Civil Police also carried out a search and seizure warrant at the house of the woman who allegedly sent the poisoned sweets. There, investigators found a bag that was used in the delivery and would have been returned to her.

According to a UOL report, in addition to the couple, Dione and Amanda, the bride’s mother, sister-in-law and little niece were also poisoned. The four adults are hospitalized at the Hospital Municipal de Jaíba with pneumonia and the child is in a pediatric unit in Janaúba.

SP:YouTuber delegate is indicted for suspected embezzlement

The Military Police informed that, in assisting the victims, the aid indicated that they had “a severe cholinergic syndrome after intoxication, a condition characterized by changes in mental status and muscle weakness”. The expertise investigates which substance was inserted in the sweets and the dog’s body will undergo analysis at the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) in Belo Horizonte.