woman earns millions by creating rival for adult site

Beccy Sharp, chief executive of Admire.VIP, OnlyFans’ main rival, did not expect to earn millions from the job when she left a formal job to create the site.

Admire.VIP, rival to OnlyFans, allows models and sex workers to post exclusive content and charge their “admirers” a monthly fee.

Beccy said she got involved in the company thanks to her cousin Chelsea Ferguson.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Star, she said, “I used to work as a payroll manager. However, when my cousin’s mother got cancer, I helped take care of her and decided I would help her.”

Becky continued, “Chelsea told me she was starting a business and was meeting a guy on a website. She was a stripper working on other platforms, but the way she and other models were being treated in the industry was horrible.”

She adds: “It was run by men in suits who got what they could without providing quality service. I came to check that everything was okay as she’s like one of my daughters. She put the money in and gave me half the deal. . We are the perfect match.”

Beccy went live in September 2018 and said that profits soon increased. “We had no idea how successful it would be, it practically exploded overnight.”

Within the first three weeks of the site’s operation, I had to leave my job. Everyone could see how well it was going – we made our first million in just a few weeks.”

The company now has 15 employees, including Beccy’s two daughters, mother and sister. They also have a headquarters in their hometown of Hartlepool.

difference to rivals

Speaking about the company, Beccy said AdmireMe.VIP is more “ethical” than its rivals.

It’s run by women, and we’re naturally more caring and empathetic than guys in suits who don’t even acknowledge they have sex workers. We created the site with sex workers in mind, to ensure they have the best user experience, safety and protection.”

Beccy also encouraged those who were concerned about the chaos of OnlyFans’ porn ban recently to come to AdmireMe.VIP.

She said: “We welcome anyone with open arms. AdmireMe.VIP puts people before profits and we won’t forget our roots. We are constantly investing and putting our profits back into the business to make it the best platform available.”