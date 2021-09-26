Worlds 2021: World Cup Predictor Released with New Features

O Worlds 2021 is the event of League of Legends most anticipated of the year, and with it he has the famous World Cup Predictor. The 2021 version is now available for players to place their bets and has some new mechanics.

For those who manage to get all of their guesses right, since the Entry Phase, the award remains the same: all Ultimate skins in the game, which are: Ezreal Pulsefire, Udyr Spiritual Guardian, DJ Sona, Lux Elementalist, Miss Fortune Exocosmic Avenger and Seraphine K/DA ALL OUT.

New Worlds 2021 Sweepstakes Mechanics: Crystal Ball and Coin

THE Crystal Ball is a mechanic that will give 20 points more to anyone who manages to hit the Worlds 2021 champion by betting on a team before Worlds 2021 even starts. Traditionally players bet on the champion team only in the tournament playoffs. It is worth noting that these additional 20 points do not count towards the 124 points for the Perfect Match.

THE Currency it’s a way for even players who have no time to make their choices, play the Conundrum. It makes random choices for those who lose any of the Choice Phases, but it is worth noting that the scores achieved by hitting the Coin are lower than the scores for choices made by the player himself.

LoL World Cup Predictor Rewards

You won’t need to get all your guesses right to earn rewards, as other scores will also give players some rewards. See other prizes from World Cup 2021:

Place bets on the Crystal Ball: 300 blue essences;

Place bets in the Group Stage: 500 blue essences;

Place Playoffs bets: 1000 blue essences + a box and hextex key;

Get at least 18 points: Esports Capsule;

Get at least 34 points: Esports Capsule + summoner icon;

Get at least 50 points: 3x Esports Capsule + summoner icon + 100 blue essences;

Get at least 66 points: 3x Esports Capsule + Summoner Icon + World Reward Capsule;

Worlds 2021 Sweepstakes Score

During the Group Stage, each prediction of teams advancing to the playoffs earns 2 points. If you also get the correct order, that’s 3 additional points; correct choices for 3rd and 4th place guarantee 2 points for each, while getting their order right also guarantees 2 points, totaling 16 points per group, in case of perfect choice.

In the playoffs each correct choice is worth 5 points in the quarterfinals, 10 points in the semifinals and 20 points in the final.

O Worlds 2021 will start on October 5th and already have their groups defined. THE RED Kalunga will be the Brazilian representative and will debut on the same day, against Infinity. Check out the complete coverage of the LoL World Cup and follow our Youtube channel, where you will have daily videos about the tournament.