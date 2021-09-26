Would a state be able to ban Bitcoin in practice?

From the early days of Bitcoin, there was always the fear that it was only a matter of time before cryptocurrency was banned by governments around the world.

On the one hand, Bitcoin is constantly accused of being a threat to the traditional monetary system, which has the potential to diminish the power of central banks over the money supply. There are also concerns about Bitcoin facilitating drug trafficking, money laundering and ransom hacker attacks, due to its pseudo-anonymous nature.

But whether it’s possible for a country to actually ban Bitcoin varies from region to region.

Bitcoin has already been banned in some countries

The question of whether Bitcoin can be banned has already been answered to some extent, as cryptocurrencies have been officially banned in several countries.

Currently, only a small number of countries have imposed complete illegality on Bitcoin — and have banned all interactions with it, possession and use in any medium or form. These countries include Algeria, Ecuador, Egypt, Nepal and Pakistan.

Several others, including Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, have introduced a partial ban on cryptocurrency, generally preventing financial institutions from trading in cryptocurrencies or facilitating Bitcoin transactions.

So far, the vast majority of countries that have partially or completely banned the use of Bitcoin are relatively low-ranking nations on The Economist’s Democracy Index, and many are considered failing democracies or worse.

China’s crackdown on Bitcoin

Of all the countries that have taken any negative steps towards Bitcoin, China has made some of the most aggressive moves against cryptocurrencies in 2021.

Spurred on by its own commitment to neutralizing carbon emissions (and, some experts point out, by the imminent launch of a Bitcoin rival, the digital yuan), China has cracked down on cryptocurrency mining and related companies in the cryptoactive universe.

China has long maintained a policy of banning cryptocurrencies, but in 2021 the country forced miners to close their operations and relocate in another country, while the Chinese People’s Bank issued an order for platforms and banks to stop cryptocurrency activities .

Before the mining crackdown, China controlled approximately two-thirds of the global Bitcoin mining industry. What followed was a mass exodus of miners, as exchanges like Huobi and OKEx limited services to Chinese customers. Even accounts related to the crypto universe were blocked on the Weibo social network.

But a broader effect of the ban ended up not taking place. Despite China’s great efforts to end the crypto industry, people living in the country are still able to access exchanges from other countries using private connection networks (VPN).

Meanwhile, Bitcoin mining pace has almost recovered from the initial thud after China’s measures. Although Bitcoin still has some time to reach its highest prices in the months of April and May 2021, the price has been increasing consistently since July.

Can the United States Ban Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is currently legal in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has already declared that it is not safe, and the Commodity Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) stated in 2015 that these are commodities, like gold, and therefore should be subject to regulation. Also, in 2013, the US Treasury Department’s Crime Enforcement and Law Enforcement Network published a guideline stating that it is legal to invest in Bitcoin and use it as a form of payment as long as the seller of the commodity is accepted to receive in BTC.

Because of the patchwork that makes up US state and federal laws, Bitcoin regulation is state-to-state. For example, in Hawaii, businesses related to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies must apply for a money transmitter license, while Wyoming has granted digital currencies the same legal status as money has.

With all that in mind, the risk of a move to ban Bitcoin in the United States appears to be minimal. In fact, billions of dollars are being invested by US companies in Bitcoin, as speculation rumbles over when the country will establish the first Bitcoin ETF, or exchange-traded fund.

However, there are still some risks, with Bitcoin coming under criticism from regulators and lawmakers. SEC President Gary Gensler said without hesitation that Bitcoin is a speculative asset and that cryptocurrencies facilitate crime and do not qualify as money. And Senator Elizabeth Warren has expressed concerns that cryptocurrencies place the financial system under the “whims of a shadowy anonymous group of super programmers and miners.”

While there is no evidence to suggest that the United States is considering banning cryptocurrencies, tough regulatory rules could be imposed on the Bitcoin ecosystem, making it very difficult to use even without officially banning it.

But doing so could have a high economic cost.

“Bitcoin is deeply ingrained in the US financial system, both culturally and technologically, to be banned,” says Marshal Hayner, CEO of MetalPay, in an interview with Decrypt. “That would mean shutting down institutions that manage billions of dollars in assets, wiping out thousands of jobs, sending innovation abroad, and making room for a black market for Bitcoin.”

Putting in place a ban would be difficult

While it is now clear that it is well within a country’s reach to issue orders banning Bitcoin, actually putting such a ban into practice would be difficult — if not impossible — in many countries. Unless the government exercises strict control over the internet, individuals would almost certainly be able to download software and make their Bitcoin wallets.

This is evidenced by the fact that there are still a relevant number of Bitcoin in countries that have already banned it. According to the 2019 “We Are Social” report, around 4% of Egypt’s internet users owned cryptocurrencies, while CoinMarketCap platforms listed Pakistan as one of the fastest growing countries in users in a demographic analysis in the first quarter of 2020.

Likewise, even in countries with tight Internet control, the variety of tools used to circumvent restrictions can make the effort to ban it futile. After all, it’s incredibly difficult to put in place a Bitcoin ban when virtually anyone can access the Bitcoin blockchain via the Blockstream satellite using a relatively inexpensive software-define radio (SDR), a wifi connector and an antenna.

“The United States could tighten restrictions on buying and selling BTC, but a complete ban would be impossible to enforce,” says Hayner.

There’s also the issue that banning Bitcoin would only encourage more people to get it, an argument raised by economist Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard. His line of argument is that a government trying to stifle the Bitcoin ecosystem would show that it is seeking to restrict people’s financial freedom, and would reinforce the usefulness of cryptocurrencies. “If your bank says to you: ‘You can’t buy Bitcoin with money in your account.’ This is actually an advertisement for Bitcoin,” he says.

Instead, he argues, governments can try to undermine demand for Bitcoin by reducing the economic incentive to use it – by creating a better alternative.

But with Bitcoin now the official currency in El Salvador, and Ukraine following in its footsteps, crypto appears to be gaining increasing acceptance among governments — with each country it adopts, the chance for other countries to impose a ban diminishes.

*Translated and edited by permission of Decrypt.co