Xavi rejects Barcelona, ​​who seeks replacement for Koeman; Roberto Martínez enters the crosshairs

Coach Ronald Koeman’s situation at Barcelona is increasingly delicate. According to information that had already been published in the European press and were confirmed by the report of TNT Sports Brasil, the expectation is that the Dutchman will be fired even before the next FIFA Date.

The change of command hasn’t happened yet because there was no agreement to define the new coach. Xavi, who was one of the club’s first options, chose not to return to Catalonia at this time, remaining at Al-Sadd, the Qatari club with which he has a contract until 2023.

The “ball of the time” would be the Spaniard Roberto Martínez, who commands the Belgian team. He recently dodged a question by asking if there were any negotiations with Barcelona, stating that “I had nothing to comment”.

Barcelona enters the field tomorrow (26), through LaLiga, facing Levante, and returns to play on Wednesday (29) against Benfica, for the Champions League, in a game that you will follow on HBO Max from 15:45. The match against Atletico Madrid, next weekend, will be the last before the stoppage due to the FIFA Data and, therefore, could be the last for Koeman in charge of the team.