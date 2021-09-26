Zezé Di Camargo and Graciele explain pregnancy after he undergoes vasectomy

Singer Zezé Di Camargo delighted when he appeared taking his daughter with Débora Nascimento to ballet class

The singer Zeze di Camargo and his fiancee, the digital influencer Graciele Lacerda, have already made it clear that they intend to have a child together. Zezé already has three children as a result of his marriage to his first wife, digital influencer Zilu Godoi, who are Igor, singer Wanessa and actress Camilla. Graciele has no children.

Occurs that Zeze di Camargo had a vasectomy many years ago. Vasectomy is a male sterilization surgery and its reversal becomes more difficult over the years after it is performed.

So now Graciele Lacerda explained how she and the singer will manage to get pregnant even years after Zezé has had her vasectomy. A netizen asked: “Why can’t you get pregnant naturally?”.

Graciele then explained how the entire process of getting pregnant will be: “Mô (Zezé) is vasectomized! That’s why I collect eggs and he makes a drive where the sperm fertilizes the egg so that it becomes a blastocyst (baby) and then puts it in the uterus”.

The couple also explain that they already have the embryo frozen and that they are just waiting for the world situation to improve so that Graciele can carry out the implantation.

Zeze di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda have even booked a quarter of their new penthouse for the baby. The couple is finalizing the works of their luxurious penthouse in São Paulo. And she has already revealed that the room right next to her closet will be the couple’s baby. The room is currently empty.

Graciele recently told how the treatment to get pregnant affected her body. One netizen commented on Graciele’s belly: “I can’t understand why Graci works out so much and her belly doesn’t get defined”. And in face of this comment, Graciele replied: “Because right now I’m undergoing treatment to get pregnant and we take a lot of hormones. Then the work to not gain weight becomes difficult”.

