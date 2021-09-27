107-year-old Japanese girls are the oldest twins in the world, says record book

At 107 years and 300 days, sisters Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama were certified as the oldest living twins in the world by Guinness World Records last Monday (20). Both were born in 1913, on Shōdoshima Island, Japan.

According to Live Science, the previous record was also for two Japanese brothers: Kin Narita, who died at 107, and Gin Janie, who lived a year longer. However, they lived at the same time for 107 years and 175 days, a time surpassed by Sumiyama and Kodama.

The Guinness team reported that the sisters live in nursing homes in different cities and were presented with their certificates by the home care team. They were born into a large family, consisting of 11 children in total, according to the Associated Press news agency.

After primary school, Kodama moved to Kyushu, southern Japan, to work as a maid, while Sumiyama remained in Shōdoshima. The duo spent 70 years seeing each other very rarely. From the 70th anniversary, the sisters reconnected and began to make pilgrimages together.

secret of longevity

Genetics, environment and lifestyle are factors that influence a person’s lifetime, as pointed out by the NIH (National Institute of Health of the USA).

Scientists say that the type of diet and exercise practice play an important role in the first 80 years of life, after which genetic factors become increasingly relevant to keeping a person healthy as they age.

Among the genetic factors that have been associated with longer life expectancy are variants in the ABO, CDKN2B, APOE, and SH2B3 genes. These variants were found to be more common in centenarians than in people with average life expectancy. Another recent study found that centenarians may have special intestinal bacteria that help ward off infections.

Also in Japan is Kane Tanaka, the oldest person currently alive, at 118 years old, according to the world record book.