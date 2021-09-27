14 big Blumenau companies that were sold and what happened to them | Pedro Machado

Founded in 1936, Artex was incorporated in the 2000s by Coteminas and became a brand of the Minas Gerais company, created by the former vice president of the Republic José Alencar. The group not only maintained but also invested in the modernization of the 140,000 square meter industrial park installed in Blumenau. Today, all of the company’s highest value-added brands, in bed, table and bath lines, are produced at the unit, emphasizes Celso Gonzaga, HR manager. The number of employees also grew: they were around 1,200 when Artex was sold and currently there are just over 1,800. – reproduction

Mega Transformers, a manufacturer of power transformers, was bought in 2000 by the Swedish-Swiss multinational ABB. At the time, the value of the deal was not disclosed. In 2004, the new owners announced an investment of R$ 19 million in the installation of a new production line, aimed at the foreign market, at the unit in Blumenau, which is still operating today at Itoupava Central. – reproduction

About to turn 20, Eisenbahn has already changed hands a few times. Founded in 2002 under the name “railroad” in German – hence the logo alluding to a locomotive –, it was acquired in 2008 by the Schincariol Group. Three years later, Schin’s owners negotiated the company with Kirin’s Japanese. In 2017, Heineken bought Brasil Kirin and took control of the brand. Since it was sold, Eisenbahn became popular, gained more competitive prices and grew in points of sale and consumption, although it has reduced the portfolio. In the hands of more powerful economic groups, investments in marketing also grew. Between 2015 and 2019, Eisenbahn was the official brewery of Oktoberfest Blumenau. – Disclosure

In October 2008, the French company Areva, a supplier of equipment for the energy sector, bought Waltec Equipamentos Elétricos. Later, in 2010, Areva’s power transmission and distribution arm was acquired by Alstom and Schneider Electric. The unit installed on Rua José Deeke, in the Salto district, is still in operation today. – Patrick Rodrigues, BD

In 2010, Philips bought Wheb Sistemas, a company from Blumenau specialized in hospital management systems. The acquisition reinforced the Dutch multinational’s strategy of investing in technological solutions aimed at the healthcare area, in a transition from the business model until then focused on electronic products. In 2016, Philips inaugurated a development center in the Itoupava Norte neighborhood in the area of ​​clinical information technology, responsible, among other products, for Tasy, which is now sold in several countries. At the time, the company reported having 600 employees at the unit. Currently, there are approximately 1.1 thousand direct employees. – Patrick Rodrigues, BD

Dudalina was born in Luiz Alves in 1957, but for years kept its headquarters in Blumenau, from where it conquered the market across the country for the quality of the line of dress shirts – including women’s, which boosted the brand. In 2013, the company was sold to two American investment funds. A year later, it was acquired by retailer Restoque. This is one of the cases in which the new owners have completely cut ties with the region. Dudalina factories in Benedito Novo, Luiz Alves and Presidente Getúlio were closed. The former headquarters building, on the margins of the BR-470, was also deactivated and is still for sale today. – Patrick Rodrigues, BD

Since September 2016, Bermo, a manufacturer of valves and industrial equipment, has been part of the ARI Armaturen Group, from Germany. The merger took place after 21 years of partnership as the exclusive distributor of the German group in the Brazilian market. Founded in 1973, the company maintains a unit in the Salto do Norte neighborhood – Disclosure

Baumgarten is not exactly a selling point. In 2016, the century-old graphics industry announced a merger with German companies Rako and X-Label. The union, completed two years later, gave rise to a new company, All4Labels, which was born as the third largest in the world in the printed label market, the first among those privately held, with 30 manufacturing units, 3,000 employees and revenues over half a billion dollars. At the time, businessman Ronaldo Baumgarten Jr. told the column: “The dream came true. Today Baumgarten is no longer from Blumenau. It’s global.” The facilities at the Badenfurt Complex were maintained. – Disclosure

In 2017, CM Hospitalar, owner of the Mafra Group, announced the purchase of Cremer for around R$ 500 million. The transaction was completed after the acquisition of a 91% stake in the business that until then belonged to the investment company Tarpon. Tarpon, in turn, had bought shares in the health care products manufacturer in 2007, when Cremer went public. Even though it belongs to another conglomerate, Cremer continues with operations in Blumenau, through three factories that produce first-aid items and surgical items for treatments, hygiene and well-being. Adding a unit in São Sebastião do Paraiso (MG), there are more than 2,300 employees. – Luís Carlos Kriewall Filho, Special, BD

Logistics management software developer, HBSIS was purchased in 2019 by Ambev, which was already a client of the Blumenau company. With the acquisition, the brewing giant began to focus the development of new technologies in the city. HBSIS became a kind of technological arm of Ambev. Later, it was renamed AmbevTech and changed its address, occupying a larger corporate building in the Vila Nova neighborhood. Today, the company has around 1,900 employees. – Disclosure

In March of this year, Viveo, the national holding of the health sector and controller of Cremer, announced the purchase of Grupo FW, manufacturer of wet wipes and owner of the Feel Clean brand. The deal was announced in the initial prospectus for offering shares of Viveo, which also informed, in the document, the acquisition of Daviso, a competitor in the same sector in the interior of São Paulo. The two operations involved R$300 million, but the amounts were not disclosed separately. – Patrick Rodrigues, BD

In April of this year, the Lutheran Parish Union decided, in an assembly, to send the Hospital Santa Catarina for sale. At least eight proposals from groups interested in acquiring the centenary institution were evaluated, but the name of the purchasing group has yet to be disclosed. The biggest offer, according to sources close to the negotiation, would be around R$ 200 million. The institution’s sponsor informed that “the analysis took into account not only the financial value, but, in particular, the projects that each one of the interested parties has for the Hospital and for the health of Blumenau”. – Disclosure

Also in April, Cia. Hering accepted a proposal to buy Grupo Soma, in a transaction worth just over R$5 billion. In July, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved the operation without restrictions. In September, it was the turn of shareholders to endorse the deal. The two companies informed that they gain in synergy and that the incorporation opens up growth opportunities. As this is a recent movement, any changes should take some time to be noticed. The operations of Cia. Hering in Blumenau, for the time being, remain unchanged. – Patrick Rodrigues, BD