15 companies open job vacancies, internships and trainees; see list | work and career

Johnson & Johnson, Gerdau, PepsiCo, Boehringer Ingelheim, Reckitt Group, Lupo, Tivit, VOLL, Jungheinrich, Zendesk, WestRock, Ébano Investimentos, Senior Sistemas, ISH Tecnologia and Phonetrack have job openings, internships and trainees open. See below for details of the selection processes.

Johnson & Johnson announces the opening of applications for the 2022 internship and trainee programs. Students with graduation scheduled between December 2022 and December 2023 (bachelor, bachelor’s or technologist) who are available to work can apply for the internship program 30 hours a week. The vacancies, at the São Paulo and São José dos Campos units, are for various areas of activity, covering subjects in Humanities, Exact and Biological Sciences and Health Sciences. In addition to the scholarship, the company offers benefits such as transportation allowance, 30 days of recess, medical plan and lunch. Interested parties can apply until October 8th at the link https://bit.ly/estagiojnj2022.

Candidates with full graduation between December 2018 and December 2021 can apply for the trainee program, with no course restrictions. Candidates must have a maximum of two years of experience in their respective areas of training and availability to work in person in São Paulo, São José dos Campos and Guarulhos. There are opportunities for trainees in the Tech, Sales, Marketing, Research & Development and Supply Chain areas. English is not a mandatory prerequisite for most vacancies, and selected trainees will be eligible for a J&J subsidized English course during the two-year program. Applications are due until October 8th at https://bit.ly/trainee2022.

Gerdau has opened enrollment for the G.Future – Talentos de Aço 2022 trainee program. In all, there are 221 opportunities throughout Brazil, focusing on two profiles: Trainee and Trainee Expert. The first seeks professionals graduated between December 2018 and June 2021 or expected completion by December 2021, without the need for prior experience. Trainees Expert is recommended for graduates between December 2016 and December 2018, with experience in the chosen area. There are no restrictions on university education, age, gender or race. The vacancies are for various areas, both administrative and industrial, in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Bahia, Ceará, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.

The benefits offered by the company are private pension, medical and dental care, day-care assistance for female employees, telemedicine, medication assistance, incentive to language courses, flexible hours, home-office for corporate vacancies, profit sharing and profit-sharing, transportation or charter and food stamps or cafeteria (according to the location). Interested parties can register until October 13 at https://gerdaugfuture.ciadetalentos.com.br/

PepsiCo has open enrollment for the Trainee Next Gen program, with 12 places available for the areas of Human Resources, Marketing, Operations, Finance and Sales. To enroll, you must have completed a degree in higher education within two years at most, that is, between December 2019 and December 2021. Technologists courses are also accepted.

The process is carried out in an inclusive way, with no requirement for English and, for most vacancies, it also does not require specific courses. Candidates can choose their area of ​​aspiration independently of their area of ​​training. In this cycle, Next Gen intends to hire at least 80% black people and 50% women. Interested parties can apply until October 20th through the link

Boehringer Ingelheim has opened enrollment for the internship program, with vacancies targeted at students in the courses of Administration, Law, Economics, Engineering, Pharmacy and Chemistry. Candidates must be enrolled in university courses, have two years of academic availability for internships, be familiar with the Office Package and English from basic to intermediate.

The program offers benefits such as medical and dental assistance, meal vouchers (headquarters in São Paulo), cafeteria (factories in Paulínia and Itapecerica da Serra), food vouchers, transport vouchers, parking or chartered bus (factories), maternity and paternity leave. Applications must be made until October 22 at the website https://www.ciadeestagios.com.br/vagas/boehringer/.

The Reckitt Group has opened enrollment for the 2022 Internship Program. The candidate must be enrolled in a bachelor, licentiate or technologist higher education course correlated with the available areas and have training scheduled between July 2023 and December 2024.

17 vacancies will be offered to São Paulo in seven different areas of the company: Marketing, Finance, Regulatory, Manufacturing, Trade Marketing, Quality and Human Resources. Knowledge of the English language is not mandatory, but desirable. In addition to the BRL 2,000 stipend, there are benefits such as meal or cafeteria vouchers, transport vouchers, paid recess, life insurance, training and development, gym or Gympass, medical and dental assistance. Entries go until October 15th through the website.

Lupo has opened vacancies for professionals over 60 years old, with the aim of encouraging the integration of professionals with knowledge in specific areas. The vacancies, for now, are for the areas of psychology, with experience in organizational psychology and in the HR subsystems; and chemistry, for people who are familiar with an effluent treatment plant. Anyone interested in applying can submit their resume until September 30, via the online form.

Tivit has more than 200 vacancies open for different business units of the company and startups acquired by Tivit Ventures, with a focus on digital transformation, UX and agile methodologies, infrastructure and cloud computing. Positions with vacancies include Java, .NET, front end, back and developers, Python languages, Devops, PHP fullstack, data and support analyst, project manager, support analyst, IT architecture specialist and IT coordinator infrastructure. Professionals with experience in UX/UI, agile methodologies, cloud computing and systems architecture, among other knowledge compatible with the desired functions, are sought after. Registration through the link https://www.tivit.com/carreiras/

VOLL has 40 vacancies open in the areas of Product, Technology, Marketing, Data Analytics and Customer Success. All vacancies are remote. Of the Technology, Product and Data Analytics vacancies, 30% are reserved for women. Registration via the link https://govoll.solides.jobs/.

Jungheinrich has opened 30 vacancies for forklift maintenance technicians in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Goiás, Pernambuco and Ceará. The requirements are a technical course completed in Electronics, Mechatronics or similar, experience in maintenance of electric forklifts or similar equipment such as overhead crane, elevators and yellow line equipment and active CNH B (for external spaces).

Benefits include profit sharing, medical assistance, development assistance, life insurance, training programs, food stamps, transportation vouchers and a Christmas basket. Applications can be made until September 30th at the link https://www.jungheinrich.com.br/sobre-n%C3%B3s/carreira.

Zendesk has opened 11 vacancies in the 2021 Internship Program. The student must be expected to complete the course as of December 2023, have an English level starting from the intermediate level and availability to do an internship in São Paulo. Among the benefits are meal vouchers, internet reimbursement, transportation vouchers, life insurance, health and dental insurance, reimbursement of expenses with language studies and assistance of R$1,000.00 for the purchase of office supplies. The stipend is R$2,000. Applications until October 13 at the link https://www.ciadeestagios.com.br/vagas/zendesk/

WestRock has opened 19 vacancies in the internship program for students in Engineering, Business Administration, Journalism, Marketing, Advertising and Advertising, Economics and Accounting, who are studying from the 3rd year of graduation and can do an internship in Campinas/SP, Araçatuba /SP, Pacajus/CE, Blumenau/SC and Três Barras/SC. Benefits include profit sharing, life insurance, dental care, medical assistance and meal vouchers or an on-site restaurant. Registration until October 20th at the link https://www.ciadeestagios.com.br/vagas/westrock/

Ébano Investimentos has vacancies for office advisors. The company selects professionals who have relationships with people who want to invest, like the subject and are connected with the main trends. Former bank managers, executives in career transition, people who worked in commercial sectors, insurance brokers and financial consultants are the candidate profiles that can best fit the vacancies. Opportunities are to work 100% remotely, hybrid and in person, according to each one’s preference. Interested parties should send their résumé to the e-mail: [email protected]

Senior Sistemas announces 200 vacancies in several regions of Brazil such as Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Mato Grosso and Brasília. Of the total, 115 opportunities are for technology areas such as development, support and implementation. Subscriptions by link.

ISH Tecnologia announces 115 positions in Systems Analyst, IT Consultant, Technical Support, Text Revision and Project Management for São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Vitória and Brasília. All opportunities can be seen at the link https://ishtecnologia.gupy.io/

Phonetrack is hiring Product Marketing Manager (PPM) in Curitiba. The professional will be responsible for the go-to-market strategies and will interact with different areas in the company with a focus on bringing the customer’s vision and market opportunities.