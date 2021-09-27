22-year-old man dies after drinking 1.5 liters of Coca-Cola – RPI

September 26, 2021

Radio Progresso de Ijuí

Many people love to have a cold soda on a hot day. But a tragedy in China showed that it is good not to overdo it or drink fast. A 22-year-old man from Beijing, China, decided to open a Coca Cola to cool off during a hot afternoon. He drank the entire 1.5 liter bottle in less than 10 minutes, and hours later ended up dead.

According to the British Daily Mail, the Chinese, whose name was not revealed, went to Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing six hours after consuming the soda. He claimed to be experiencing severe pain in his stomach, which was already starting to swell.

Doctors gave him a CT scan, which revealed an abnormal presence of gas in the intestinal wall. Due to the pressure, the gas leaked into the portal vein, one of the main blood vessels in the liver.

After that, new tests also revealed a liver ischemia, better known as “shock liver”, which happens when there is a low amount of oxygen in the organ, which doctors believe was caused by the presence of gas in the portal vein.

The medical team tried to release the gas from the patient’s digestive system, in addition to giving him drug treatment to protect the liver. But nothing worked. The Chinese died 18 hours after being admitted to the hospital.

Source: Correio Braziliense.