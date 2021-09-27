3 actions to have chances to win more than 3% and start the week well

Despite concerns about a possible break of the Chinese everlarge, last week ended with an accumulated gain of 1.65% of the Ibovespa. This is the first gain after a four-week low.

Now is the time for investors to test the index’s bullish strength. Abroad, there are mixed signals on this Monday morning (27). The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed in fall, pressured by the energy sector, which suffers from restrictions on coal imposed by the government in order to control carbon emissions.

The main stock exchanges in Europe, on the other hand, are trading higher, while index futures in the US show mixed results. The Dow Jones Futures rise on Monday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fall.

Commodities

In the commodities segment, oil futures contracts rose sharply, impacted by hurricane Ida, which is already considered one of the most harmful in American history and which affected crude oil production.

At the same time, demand for fuel is on the rise, driven by the reopening of the world’s main economies, after the Covid-19 pandemic. This morning, Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for a Brent-type barrel from $80 to $90 by the end of the year.

Amidst all this, if you want or need to trade your portfolio today, it is worth checking the recommendations of graphic analysts, whose methodology seeks to identify very short-term trends. BTG Pactual (BPAC11) has already released its tips this Monday.

Always remember that every investment involves risk and therefore is not guaranteed to return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset positions.

Also follow the investment methodology indicated by the analysts.

Company Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd Target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) Burger King BKBR3 9.22 9.4 1.95% 9.52 3.25% 9.05 Renner Stores LREN3 37.1 37.66 1.51% 38.09 2.67% 36.58 Randon RAPT4 12.39 12.63 1.94% 12.8 3.31% 12.16

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.