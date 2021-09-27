30-year-old man is gunned down in Venda Nova, BH | Minas Gerais

A 25 year old man was arrested suspected of involvement in the murder by Edgar Costa Teixeira, 30 years old, in the Piratininga neighborhood, in the Venda Nova region, at dawn this Monday (27).

According to information received by the Military Police (PM), Edgar was shot on Rua Erva Mate, near a bar, by three men. He ran towards Rua Ribeirão Vermelho, where new firearms were fired.

The military went to the scene and found the suspect inside a car on Rua Erva Mate. According to the PM, he was very nervous.

A 38-caliber revolver was located in the vehicle. with all ammunition flared. First, the suspect said that he had owned the gun for more than five years and that, at the time of the shooting, he fired to defend himself. Afterwards, he changed the version and said that he fired shots in the fields, in Juatuba, in the Greater Belo Horizonte.

Finally, the suspect changed the version again and stated that one of the perpetrators of the murder threw the weapon used in the crime into the car and threatened him. However, when the police approached, all the vehicle’s windows were closed.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the police station on duty 4, in the Alipio de Melo neighborhood.

Edgar’s body was taken to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML). Forensics found that the victim was hit by three shots.