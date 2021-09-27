6-year-old boy obeys his mother and doesn’t take off a mask even for a school photo

When photo day arrived at Mason Peoples Elementary School in Las Vegas, a first grader prepared himself—he chose his favorite shirt, which matched his mask, and gave his mother his best smile. that morning.

“He was happy and smiling. My son has lost four teeth in the last few weeks,” his mother, Nicole Peoples, told CNN.

She said she was surprised when the 6-year-old boy said he didn’t remove the mask for the high school photo because she said he should only take it off to eat.

“We talked at the beginning of classes about the importance of safety and how germs can be transmitted if he is not wearing a mask. He uses it all the time,” said Peoples.

Masks are mandatory at Mason’s school, where his older brother also attends third grade. His younger brother is in pre-K (defined as preparing 2- to 4-year-olds for kindergarten), his mother said.

“I said ‘no thanks, my mom told me I can’t take it off,’” Mason said.

Mason is a ruler, his mother said, and he even makes the bed and cleans the room as he should.

“He is proud. He loves to show me how he followed the rules, so that’s why he was so excited to come home and tell me the story of the photo,” ​​said Peoples.

Nicole is also proud that she shared the story on Facebook, where it was quickly shared.

Followers wanted to do something cool for Mason or buy him a treat, so she set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $7. She raised more than $13,000.

Peoples understands that children have difficulty wearing masks and not socializing with friends, but their children understand why this is important.

She said her grandfather, who raised her and was more like her father, was yet another victim of Covid-19 in January.

“He meant a lot in our life, so Mason was impacted, they saw it firsthand,” said Peoples. “So this experience really makes Mason want to wear her mask and know she’s protecting not only him, but other people, his elders and others around him.”

When Peoples saw the photo, she said she knew she would have to buy it.

Even with the mask on, she could see he was making his face determined and “you can see that gleam in his eyes for sure.”

“We have a family portrait — a wall where we put all of our family portraits — so this one definitely goes right in the middle,” she said.

