7 years ago, homes used more energy even without a home office – News

Official figures for electricity consumption in the country show that household spending either did not increase or slightly increased during the covid-19 pandemic, a period in which millions of Brazilians started working at home.

What seems to be a contradiction, after all, moving from offices to home consumes more energy, can be explained because among the approximately 75 million homes that receive energy in Brazil, there are not only workers who went to the home office. “It jumped from 11 million in 2019 to more than 14.4 million the number of unemployed, not to mention that all Brazilians, in general, needed to save to be able to pay the bill, which was increasingly salty,” says economist and professor of environmental law Alessandro Azzoni.

The cost of residential electricity bills increased 21.08% in the last twelve months, according to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) of August, released by the IBGE. Inflation in the period was 9.68% and the national minimum wage rose 5.2% from 2020 to 2021.

The crossing of data from the EPE (Energy Research Company)), an agency linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, shows that the average residential expenditure between March 2020 and July 2021 was 166.5 kWh, all in the midst of the pandemic. In comparison with the same 17 months of 2013 and 2014, with 167.3 kWh of consumption, there was a drop of 800 watts in each Brazilian home.

So why did it get more expensive? “When calculating the cost of residential consumption, different prices are entered for each hour. You can have an increase in the electricity bill, for example, by turning on appliances in the late afternoon, when energy is more expensive.”

Energy distributors charge more per kWh at times of high consumption, between 5 pm or 6 pm and 9 pm, depending on the region. “In the early evening, many are still working at home, with a computer and lights on,” says Alessandro Azzoni.

According to the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) website, the kWh in São Paulo, for example, costs R$1,115 at peak times and drops to R$0.594 during the rest of the day.

If the comparison of current residential expenses is with 2018 and 2019, years immediately before the dissemination of the new coronavirus in the world, there was an increase of 5 kWh/month (from 161.5 to 166.5 today). “This is average, it may be that a consumer has doubled the bill because he started working from home and another, reduced it by half because he lost his job and can no longer pay off the debt”, argues the economist.

In addition, energy was cheaper in the past, due to several factors, says Azzoni. The activation of thermal plants, which is increasingly common, to prevent the collapse of hydroelectric plants due to the lack of rain in the country, helps to make the bill more expensive.

Another cause is the waste of electricity. Approximately 15% of everything produced by the country’s mills (Aneel data) is simply thrown away due to technical problems in the system or due to theft and fraud.