8 points to distinguish normal aging from Alzheimer’s







Aging involves a series of changes considered normal, which fall under what we call successful aging.

Whether we like it or not, the passing of years affects us all.

Inevitably, aging involves a series of changes considered normal, which fall under what we call successful aging.

However, it’s not uncommon to confuse some of these signs of aging—especially forgetfulness—with the early symptoms of developing Alzheimer’s, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects many functions, notably memory and learning.

We have compiled 8 main features that allow us to clearly distinguish the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease from the changes associated with normal aging.

1. Memory loss vs. temporarily forget something

Occasionally, forgetting people’s names and remembering them later is no cause for alarm.

There can be several causes related to immediate memory problems, often lack of attention or concentration.

These deficits can be transient and due to anxiety, stress or the effects of some drugs.

For Alzheimer’s patients, memory loss or amnesia is one of the most common symptoms.

It is not transient and tends to get worse over time.

It is customary to forget about newly learned information, such as dates or events, and ask for the same things over and over again.





2. Disorientation in time or place vs. don’t remember the current date

It is considered normal, and not just aging, to readily forget the day we are.

In stressful situations (or desires for the weekend to come soon), we confuse the day in which we live.

In Alzheimer’s patients, on the contrary, there is temporal and spatial disorientation.

This implies that they forget the dates (many), even the current year or the year of birth.

They also have difficulty getting to a known place and often don’t remember where they are or how they got there, running the risk of getting lost.

3. Aphasia vs. forget the exact word

It’s happened to all of us: sometimes we don’t remember a specific word and put it “on the tip of our tongue”.

Usually, later, or even the next day, the term suddenly comes to mind.

Nothing alarming…

Aphasia appears in Alzheimer’s disease. Its initial symptoms are communication and speech difficulties.

This affects word expression (Alzheimer’s patients don’t find the right word or repeat too much), and it generates errors in word order and spelling.





Neurophysiological changes make it difficult to process mental operations, including simple conversations.

4. Changes in behavior vs. Bad mood

Who hasn’t had a bad day?

Daily stress, everyday problems and worries can temporarily change our moods, making us irritable or apathetic.

Sometimes we even get angry when we are forced to change one of our routines.

Alzheimer’s goes further.

It can cause psychological and behavioral changes, such as anxiety, depression, agitation, aggressiveness, irritability, emotional changes, delusions, hallucinations, walking and even sleep and appetite disorders that cannot be explained for other reasons.

5. Lost objects vs. single loss

Where did I leave my car keys?

Normal. We do multiple tasks and sometimes automatically.

When we want to remember where we put the key, our memory fails.

However, we can remember what we did when we entered the house and realized that we went straight to the kitchen and, there are the keys, on the counter.





two women talk

People with Alzheimer’s often lose objects but are unable to retrace their steps to find them.

In addition, they often even accuse other people of robbing them for not remembering that they were the ones who left them there.

6. Lack of judgment vs. bad decisions

We all make wrong decisions due to lack of experience or impulsiveness.

On the other hand, people with Alzheimer’s have abnormal or inappropriate behaviors, problems in planning their tasks or finances, and difficulties in solving problems.

They may spend or even give money unjustifiably, or pay less attention to personal care.

7. Apathy and social isolation vs. tired periods

A tiring day, tiredness or lack of sleep due to all the obligations we have, can temporarily transform us into more welcoming people and less willing to participate in social activities.

This is not the case with Alzheimer’s patients, far from it.

In their case, carrying out social or sports activities is a challenge.

They can even become withdrawn in situations where they are exposed to other people.





8. Difficulty in usual tasks vs. help with complex tasks

It is normal for seniors to need help with complex tasks or tasks they are not used to, such as using a cell phone or programming a remote control.

However, when it significantly affects the performance of daily activities such as shopping, handling money or bank accounts, administering medication, attending medical appointments or organizing a trip, for example, we may find ourselves at the beginning of a pathological state.

In advanced stages, it can affect more basic tasks, including getting dressed, taking care of hygiene, handling in the kitchen, etc.

professional diagnosis

That said, it should be clarified that the presence of just one of these symptoms is not enough to suspect Alzheimer’s. You should always go to a doctor to get a professional diagnosis.

Although there is no cure for Alzheimer’s today, its early detection is essential for better symptomatic treatment and for maintaining a better quality of life during the course of the disease.

*Inés Moreno González is a professor and researcher of Neurodegenerative Diseases at the University of Malaga and José Antonio Reyes is a neurologist at the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, part of the Andalusia Public Health Service.

