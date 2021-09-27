8 points to distinguish normal aging from Alzheimer’s

by

  • Inés Moreno and José A. Reyes
  • The Conversation*

elderly man reflecting

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Aging involves a series of changes considered normal, which fall under what we call successful aging.

Whether we like it or not, the passing of years affects us all.

Inevitably, aging involves a series of changes considered normal, which fall under what we call successful aging.

However, it’s not uncommon to confuse some of these signs of aging—especially forgetfulness—with the early symptoms of developing Alzheimer’s, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects many functions, notably memory and learning.

We have compiled 8 main features that allow us to clearly distinguish the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease from the changes associated with normal aging.