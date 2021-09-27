9 m and 100 kg snake caught near rural community | World-News | Online Diary

A reticulated python snake, approximately 9 meters long and weighing about 100 kg, was captured by rangers near a village in Kampar, Indonesia.

The animal is two meters shorter than normally seen in the largest adult individuals of the species. In the images, released from the moment of capture, it is possible to notice that seven men were needed to hold the reptile, already sedated.

The snake was captured and transported to a forest in Pelalawan last Tuesday (21). It was returned to nature, in an area far removed from human activity.

the species python reticulatus is one found in Southeast Asia. It is the second largest snake in the world and considered the longest from tip to tail. It is also considered one of the three heaviest.

Like the others of the same family, the reticulated pythons are constricting snakes, not venomous, that is, they kill their prey by coiling in it, as they have no venom. They are not normally considered dangerous to humans, although there are documented cases of people killed in incidents.

The length usually ranges from five to seven meters, while the weight can reach 160 kilos. It is considered the largest snake native to the Asian continent.

The python found on Tuesday is even larger than the snake that swallowed a woman, also in Indonesia, in 2018. The specimen involved in the episode was seven meters long.

This species usually lives in rainforests and grasslands. It is also associated with rivers and areas with streams and lakes, being considered an excellent swimmer. It feeds mainly on mammals and occasionally on birds. Some individuals have already been found in the high seas and, consequently, colonizing small islands within their reach.

The species has few natural enemies (apart from crocodiles and lions) as they are strong enough to kill almost any animal that threatens them. These snakes even attack their predators, but a crossed python usually cannot swallow an adult crocodile.